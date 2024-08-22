Pakistan tense as Imran Khan's party decides to continue show of force in Islamabad – ThePrint – PTIFeed





Islamabad, Aug 22 (PTI) – The Pakistani capital was tense on Thursday after jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party threatened to go ahead with plans to hold a rally here in the capital despite the government's refusal to allow it.

Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had tried to stage a show of force after months of political wrangling over the prosecution of its leader and other leaders. However, the government cancelled its no-objection certificate (NOC) at the last minute.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday issued an order saying he was immediately suspending the NOC issued by the Deputy Commissioner on July 31 to hold a rally, saying it was unsafe to allow the PTI rally in view of the prevailing situation.

The agencies referred to the past conduct and track record of the PTI which indicates that a serious law and order situation could arise, the order said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province in light of the prevailing law and order situation and security threats and banned rallies, sit-ins, gatherings, demonstrations, protests and similar activities across Punjab from Thursday to Saturday.

The ban has been put in place due to the threat of terrorism and to protect human lives and property. The entire Punjab administration will ensure implementation of the order, the ministry said.

But the PTI decided to test the waters by holding a peaceful rally around 4 pm in the capital's Tarnol area, opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that he would lead the rally.

“I am giving a clear message: KP residents must arrive before 3 p.m. We will organize the gathering in any case,” he added.

In view of the growing tension following the announcements of the PTI leaders, the Islamabad administration has closed all private and government schools in the jurisdiction of the federal region.

It is hereby notified that all government/private schools will remain closed on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in Islamabad Capital Territory revenue limits, District Commissioner Irfan Memon said in a notification.

Officials fear violence and possible sit-ins if the PTI is allowed to bring thousands of supporters to the capital, as it has a history of such protests. It staged a 126-day sit-in in Islamabad in 2014, while on May 9, 2023, the party staged a violent protest when Khan was arrested.

If successful, it would be the first such rally organised by the PTI in Islamabad since the February 8 general elections. PTI SH NSA AKJ NSA NSA

