Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay candles at several locations in Warsaw





On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in several locations in Warsaw. He was welcomed in the capital by Indians living in Poland. On Thursday, Modi will meet Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Dud. On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Good Maharada in Warsaw’s Ochota district. With inscriptions in three languages ​​(Polish, English and Hindi), the pedestal commemorates Maharad Jama Saheb Digvijaysinhji, who in Balachadi set up a camp for orphaned Polish children evacuated from the USSR with General Anders’ army, providing them with Polish-language education, food and access to healthcare. It is estimated that around a thousand children were cared for. The Warsaw monument was inaugurated in 2014. SEE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Poland. Modi welcomed by Hindus living in Poland Modi will then visit the Soldiers' Square in Tuacza, in Warsaw's Muranów district, where there is a memorial plaque expressing gratitude to the authorities and residents of the Kolhapur principality in India. During World War II, Kolhapur hosted Polish refugees, evacuated from the Soviet Union with Anders' army in 1942. In the years 1943-1948, there were about 5,000 people. Polish refugees. The plaque with inscriptions in Polish and English was unveiled in 2017. Prime Minister Modi will also lay a wreath at the nearby Battle of Monte Cassino monument. In all these places, Modi was greeted by Hindus living in Poland, often dressed in traditional costumes. Meeting with the Prime Minister and the President On Thursday, the Indian Prime Minister will meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Prime Minister's Office and then at the Belvedere Palace – with President Andrzej Dud. On Friday, Modi will meet Ukrainian President Woodymyr Zeensky in kyiv. main photo source:Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Facebook

