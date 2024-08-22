Mutual commitment to democracy, pluralism strengthens India-Poland relations, PM Modi says in Warsaw | India News





For decades, India's policy has been to maintain equal distance from all countries, but India's policy today is to maintain proximity to all countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Warsaw where he landed as part of his three-day visit to Central Europe, in an apparent reference to India's proximity to Russia and the West even as Russia and Ukraine remain engaged in a war for over two years. He was addressing the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Indian community in Warsaw on Wednesday evening. In his speech, Modi stressed that a visit to Poland by an Indian Prime Minister was taking place after 45 years and that he was looking forward to meeting President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his visit to strengthen India-Poland ties. He said India is the mother of democracy and its shared values ​​with Poland bring the two countries closer together. Modi also spoke about the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, and lauded its role in the success of Operation Ganga, during which thousands of Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine following the war were evacuated. He called upon the community to become a brand ambassador for tourism in India and participate in its growth. He noted that the memorials of Dobry Maharaja, Kolhapur and the Battle of Monte Cassino were shining examples of the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries. To further strengthen this special bond, the Prime Minister announced a new initiative called Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange Programme under which 20 Polish youth would be invited to India every year. He also recalled Poland’s assistance during the Gujarat earthquake. The Prime Minister spoke about the tremendous progress made by India in the last decade. He expressed confidence that India will become the third largest economy in the coming years. He also spoke about his vision of making the country a developed nation by 2047. He said that Poland and India are strengthening their partnership in the areas of new technologies and clean energy and green growth. Ahead of his departure for a three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister said: “My visit to Poland comes as we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship.” From Poland, I will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine, the departure statement said. Upon arrival in Warsaw, Modi visited the Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw, located at the Good Maharaja Square, as a reminder of Poland's respect and gratitude to Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, [of modern day Jamnagar in Gujarat]which housed more than a thousand Polish children during World War II. Modi also paid tribute to the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, dedicated to the generosity of the Princely State of Kolhapur extended to the Polish people during World War II. Before addressing the community event, he paid tribute to the Battle of Monte Cassino Monument, which commemorates the sacrifice of soldiers from Poland, India and other countries who fought side by side in the famous Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy during World War II. Click here to join The Indian Express on WhatsApp and get the latest news and updates

