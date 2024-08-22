Erdoğan believes Turkish nation owes new inclusive constitution

Turkish politics owes the nation a civil, libertarian and inclusive constitution, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said in a new book, as his party prepares to launch a workshop to discuss a road map toward a new constitution.

In the introduction to the Symposium on the 2023 Constitution to Replace the 1982 Constitution, a book jointly published by the Presidential Communications Directorate and the Presidential Council for Legal Policies, Erdoan emphasizes the need to draft a new constitution that fits the spirit of the times and does not restrict the people but brings them dynamism.

Erdoan's government has been pushing for more than a decade to revise Turkey's constitution, which came into effect in 1982 following a military coup that led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people as well as mass trials, torture and executions, and remains a dark period in Turkish political history.

Lamenting the frequent interceptions of Turkish democracy by the putschists, Erdoan described the 1961 and 1982 constitutions as having been imposed on the people by the putschists to institutionalize their anti-democratic regime established under gunpoint.

The current constitution has undergone nearly 20 amendments over the years to adapt to global and regional geopolitical conjectures. The most notable changes were introduced by referendum in 2010, allowing the perpetrators of the 1980 coup to be tried in civilian courts, and in 2017, replacing the parliamentary system with an executive presidency.

“Although our Constitution has been amended over time, our country is still governed by a Constitution that bears the traces of a putschist mentality,” Erdoan said. “This document that has lost its spirit and meaning is accepted by all social groups.”

Erdoğan assured that his government was still committed to meeting this urgent need of Turkey and said that it was high time to prepare our country for the future and to draft a new constitution using the experiences of our century-old republic.

This new constitution will be an exceptional step for the future of our people, he said.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2007 attempted an overhaul by employing a commission to produce a draft, but it was abandoned following fierce criticism from the opposition.

Since then, the party has worked on more robust proposals. The proposed changes focused on freedom, the right to security, the right to a fair trial, freedom of expression, and the rights of women and people with disabilities. Strengthening these rights and freedoms has encountered administrative obstacles that have prevented their proper implementation.

Earlier this week, an AK Party vice-chairman revealed that the party would hold a workshop in October to discuss the issue and methods to address it.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu also met with leaders and delegations from most political parties, including the AKP and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), to test the ground for a new constitution.

Discussions on the content of the new constitution are expected after the start of the new legislative year on October 1. So far, the consensus among the parties has generally been to welcome a new constitution rather than make further amendments to it, with the exception of the CHP, which has said it is still far from being at the negotiating table.

The opposition has been reluctant and sometimes downright hostile to attempts to create a new constitution. Its reasons are largely political and it opposes a constitution imposed on it by the government, despite Erdoan's repeated statements that it wants to consult other parties before starting work.

At least 400 MPs must ratify the draft new constitution in parliament. Beyond 360 votes, a referendum would allow the people to decide.

The AKP retained 268 seats in the 2023 parliamentary elections, significantly more than the CHP, which won 169. The AKP, however, is part of the People's Alliance, which also includes its closest ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and together they hold 323 seats.