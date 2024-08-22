Modi-Zelensky meeting in Ukraine will send signal to Russia and the West

In July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Moscow and welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a bear hug On the same day, Russia launched deadly airstrikes across Ukraine, hitting the country's largest children's hospital and killing at least 41 people. Although Modi made a statement veiled reference Despite the strike and the casualties, his innocuous remark failed to deflect international criticism of his trip and his apparent bonhomie with Putin, particularly from the United States.

Speaking at a defense forum in July, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said: singled out in his criticismreminding the public that India’s ties with the United States cannot be taken for granted and that no war is far off. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was more scathing about Modi’s embrace of Putin. It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy embrace the world’s bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day, he said.

Although New Delhi has publicly shrugged The criticism has not escaped India’s foreign policy apparatus: On Friday, Modi will visit Zelensky in kyiv. Modi and his advisers may think it is time to try to reconcile with Ukraine and the West more generally. A trip to Kiev could be a useful first step in that direction, and in some ways it marks a striking shift in India’s foreign policy. Russia has long been a reliable partner of India, but it has often failed to deliver since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Modi and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have decided to take a diplomatic gamble.

Apart from deflecting international criticism, what explains Modi’s decision to undertake this mission? For starters, the prime minister and his advisers may have decided that Moscow can no longer provide New Delhi with the resources it needs to ensure state security. military equipment which it needs in a timely manner. India cannot afford to live with such uncertainty, especially since China threatIts main long-term enemy has not wavered. Even if Modi’s visit to kyiv irks Moscow, New Delhi can weather any negative political fallout, largely because in the current circumstances, Russia has proven to be a fragile partner.

To justify Modi’s trip to Russia, Indian policymakers have invoked the country’s stated commitment to strategic autonomy. Stripped down to its essence, this doctrine emphasizes a fiercely independent foreign policy. Yet in practice, it has become mostly a byword and too often a justification for New Delhi to pursue ad hoc, transactional policies. This was evident after Russia’s full-scale invasion, when India invoked its strategic autonomy to defend itself against criticism of its independence. purchase of Russian oil to meet its critical national energy needs as global oil prices have soared.

Garcetti said the quiet part out loud when he argued that in times of conflict there is no strategic autonomy. minimize such commentsOfficials in New Delhi are astute enough to recognize that America’s patience with India is limited. Apart from India’s apparent bravery in valuing its strategic autonomy, staying in the US’s good books is also one of its foreign policy priorities, and Modi’s visit to kyiv may be a testament to that.

Beyond these considerations, it is also possible that another important realization has belatedly dawned on the Indian foreign policy establishment: that its ardent efforts to prevent Russia from moving closer to China are primarily a lost causeRussia’s growing diplomatic isolation as the war in Ukraine drags on means it has few strategic partners left, apart from China. Despite longstanding Russian-Indian relations, Moscow must understand that New Delhi is not going to abandon its growing ties with Washington and the West.

In this context, it is worth noting that Modi and Putin did not accomplish much of substance during their meeting. The visit was a veritable ceremony. conferred Its highest civilian honour, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, has little material significance to Modibut. Although India and Russia have signed nine agreements, analysts have note These were mostly ambitious and unconvincing goals. The failure to return home with tangible achievements must have irritated policymakers in New Delhi.

Of course, the meeting between Modi and Zelensky is unlikely to produce any substantial results. At best, India could offer Ukraine humanitarian aid. But on the international stage, such symbolic gestures are important, as they can send important political signals.

And with his visit to kyiv, Modi may want to signal to Russia that its bilateral relations with India cannot be taken for granted, just as the US has made clear to India. Russian Openings to India's other adversary, Pakistan, and to Russia inability to support With much-needed arms transfers, New Delhi has good reason to reconsider its dependence on Moscow. Ironically, such a move away from the relationship could demonstrate a degree of genuine strategic autonomy in India’s foreign policy.

One final factor may be at play in Modi’s decision to travel to kyiv. Since taking office in 2014, the prime minister has placed considerable emphasis on personal diplomacy. Few Indian leaders since former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru have been as invested in diplomacy He may have decided to use his personal charisma to help end the war in Ukraine. In kyiv, Modi will likely present India as a potential mediator in the conflict, emphasizing its historical ties with Russia and his own belief in the effectiveness of personal diplomacy.

Given Russia’s intransigence, Modi’s diplomatic move may well prove to be a pipe dream. The United States and much of the West may doubt his ability to serve as an honest broker, given India’s past closeness to Russia. Nevertheless, Modi’s willingness to take this seemingly bold step at a time when Ukraine has recently made a significant incursion into Russian territory may portend a significant shift in India’s studied neutrality in the conflict. Whether this visit proves to be merely symbolic may only be known in the coming weeks and months.