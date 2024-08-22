Pakistani minister criticizes Imran Khan for demanding public trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed





Islamabad [Pakistan]August 22: Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's call for a public trial of former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Information Minister Atta Tarar on Wednesday said he should clarify his position in the £190 million case better, instead of making the demand, ARY News reported.

The Information Minister said in a statement that the PTI founder had intervened in the affairs of the Pakistan Army by demanding an open trial for Faiz Hameed.

According to Atta Tarar, the PTI founder has repeatedly tried to stir up controversy around the trial of the former intelligence chief.

“Instead of making statements to defend Faiz Hameed, the PTI founder should better clarify his position in the 190 million pounds case,” Atta Tarar said.

He added that Imran Khan's “controversial” statements showed that he was suffering from “severe anxiety and uncertainty”, ARY News reported.

The information minister said the PTI founder was reluctant to acknowledge that the Faiz Hameed issue was an internal matter involving the Pakistan Army. He said the PTI chief's inconsistent statements about calling Faiz Hameed an “asset or a hero” and his sometimes contradictory statements suggested that he was mentally unstable.

“The PTI founder is an expert in abandoning his supporters,” the information minister continued.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for a public trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, saying “the case should not be treated as an internal military matter.”

In an informal conversation with reporters, Imran Khan made it clear that his relationship with Faiz Hameed had ended with the latter's retirement, refuting rumours that he remained in touch with the former ISI director general, ARY News reported.

“General Faiz has become insignificant after his retirement. How could he be of any use to me?” he questioned, ARY News report added.

