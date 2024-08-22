China sees red after Australian Senate rejects UN Resolution 2758 on Taiwan status | World News

Connect with us

August 22, 2024 at 12:12 PM IST

China has used UN Resolution 2758 to promote its one-China narrative to the world.

New Delhi: The Xi Jinping regime is furious after the Australian Senate, a QUAD partner, passed an emergency resolution on Wednesday rejecting Beijing's misinterpretation of UN Resolution 2758 and international law regarding Taiwan's status.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While Beijing's response is expected within a day or two, the Australian Senate resolution proposed by Senators David Fawcett and Deborah O'Neill made clear that the UN resolution was limited to a seat on the world body and had nothing to do with the One China policy or the status of Taiwan.

Senator O'Neill said: “Taiwan is a leading democracy in the Indo-Pacific region and an important partner of Australia. We share with Taiwan a commitment to an open, inclusive and stable Indo-Pacific region.”

Senator Fawcett apparently highlighted the impact of the PRC's pressure tactics and warned that distorting UN Resolution 2758 would weaken the integrity of the UN and increase the challenge to the rules-based international order.

China is using UN Resolution 2758 to promote its one-China narrative to the world and is forcing smaller countries and African nations to reiterate this narrative in all their bilateral statements. This was the standard mantra of joint statements with India before 2010.

While China uses UN Resolution 2758 to support its claim that Taiwan is just another province of the PRC, the Australian interpretation is that the resolution is limited only to the transfer of the UN headquarters from the Republic of China to the People's Republic of China. The resolution was adopted on 25 October 1971 after the United States under Richard Nixon pushed for détente with the PRC as a counterweight to the former USSR.

Other Australian senators supported the resolution, saying it directly affected peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, and called on the PRC to end its aggressive behavior toward Taiwan. One senator even called for an escalation of military activities targeting Taiwan.

The Australian motion follows the launch of the 2758 initiative to reject what they call China's distortion of the UN resolution and support Taiwan's claim to meaningful participation in UN agencies and beyond.

