PM Modi calls for dialogue, diplomacy in Poland, ahead of Ukraine visit: Indian concept is clear | 10 Points

Reiterating the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Poland on Wednesday, said India was a supporter of permanent peace in the region.

India is the land of Buddha's legacy. That is why India does not believe in war and stands for peace in this region, Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Poland. This message was released ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in over four decades. Highlighting India's policy of equidistant diplomacy and international relations, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today's India is with all and thinks of all interests.”

Prime Minister Modi's remarks in Poland will be closely scrutinised ahead of his visit to Ukraine, which comes almost a month after his visit to Russia and meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Here are the key points of Prime Minister Modi's speech in Poland.

Prime Minister Modi's speech in Poland | 10 highlights – Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's vision on resolving internal conflicts and said that India's vision is clear: we are not living in an era of war, but it is time to come together to tackle humanity's greatest challenges. India therefore believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts. This message is similar to the speech delivered by Prime Minister Modi in Russia a month ago.

– Commending the efforts of Indians residing abroad, the Prime Minister said they were bringing laurels to the country through their efforts as India is moving forward on the path of development while taking pride in its values ​​and heritage.

– “Wherever we go, we Indians can be seen putting in the maximum effort. Be it entrepreneurship, healthcare or our service sector, Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

-Recalling India's Humanity First policy, which was evident during the Covid pandemic, PM Modi said that empathy is an identity of Indians. PM Modi said that India is one of the first responders to lend a helping hand to other nations facing an emergency.

– “We have sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or a disaster in the world, India has only one mantra: humanity first. If there is a war, India says: humanity first and in this spirit, India helps citizens across the world,” PM Modi said.

– Prime Minister Modi also expressed gratitude to the Polish government for helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian invasion. Prime Minister Modi praised the Indians in Poland and the government for their support during the Russo-Ukrainian war.

– “You all opened your home doors to them, organised langar. The Polish government has removed visa restrictions for Indian students. Poland, with all its heart, has opened its doors to our students. Today too, when I meet Indian students who have returned from Ukraine, they all congratulate you and the Polish government. Today, I want to congratulate all of you, the Polish government and the people, on behalf of 140 million Indians. I salute you all,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

– Prime Minister Modi also hailed the success of the general elections held in India, which is considered the largest democratic exercise in the world. India is not only the mother of democracy, but it is also a participatory and vibrant democracy. The people of India have an unwavering faith in democracy. We have seen this faith in the last elections as well. This is the biggest election in history, PM Modi told the Indian diaspora in Poland on Wednesday.

– “In the elections in India, thousands of political parties participated in these elections, nearly 8,000 candidates participated in the elections, more than five million voting machines, more than eight million polling stations, more than 15 million employees worked in the elections. This kind of management, efficiency and confidence in elections is the strength of India,” he added.

-Prime Minister Modi recalled the contribution of Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja who risked his life to save Polish women and children during World War II.

“Jam Saheb is still known in Poland as ‘Dobry or Good Maharaja’. During World War II, when Poland was facing difficulties, when thousands of Polish women and children were wandering from one place to another seeking shelter, Jam Saheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji, came forward. He had built a special camp for Polish women and children and he told the women and children in the camp that just as the people of Nava Nagar call me Bapu, I am also your Bapu,” he said.