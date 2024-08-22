Politics
PM Modi calls for dialogue, diplomacy in Poland, ahead of Ukraine visit: Indian concept is clear | 10 Points
Reiterating the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Poland on Wednesday, said India was a supporter of permanent peace in the region.
India is the land of Buddha's legacy. That is why India does not believe in war and stands for peace in this region, Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Poland. This message was released ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine.
This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in over four decades. Highlighting India's policy of equidistant diplomacy and international relations, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today's India is with all and thinks of all interests.”
Prime Minister Modi's remarks in Poland will be closely scrutinised ahead of his visit to Ukraine, which comes almost a month after his visit to Russia and meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Here are the key points of Prime Minister Modi's speech in Poland.
Prime Minister Modi's speech in Poland | 10 highlights
– Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's vision on resolving internal conflicts and said that India's vision is clear: we are not living in an era of war, but it is time to come together to tackle humanity's greatest challenges. India therefore believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts. This message is similar to the speech delivered by Prime Minister Modi in Russia a month ago.
– Commending the efforts of Indians residing abroad, the Prime Minister said they were bringing laurels to the country through their efforts as India is moving forward on the path of development while taking pride in its values and heritage.
– “Wherever we go, we Indians can be seen putting in the maximum effort. Be it entrepreneurship, healthcare or our service sector, Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.
-Recalling India's Humanity First policy, which was evident during the Covid pandemic, PM Modi said that empathy is an identity of Indians. PM Modi said that India is one of the first responders to lend a helping hand to other nations facing an emergency.
– “We have sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or a disaster in the world, India has only one mantra: humanity first. If there is a war, India says: humanity first and in this spirit, India helps citizens across the world,” PM Modi said.
– Prime Minister Modi also expressed gratitude to the Polish government for helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian invasion. Prime Minister Modi praised the Indians in Poland and the government for their support during the Russo-Ukrainian war.
– “You all opened your home doors to them, organised langar. The Polish government has removed visa restrictions for Indian students. Poland, with all its heart, has opened its doors to our students. Today too, when I meet Indian students who have returned from Ukraine, they all congratulate you and the Polish government. Today, I want to congratulate all of you, the Polish government and the people, on behalf of 140 million Indians. I salute you all,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.
– Prime Minister Modi also hailed the success of the general elections held in India, which is considered the largest democratic exercise in the world. India is not only the mother of democracy, but it is also a participatory and vibrant democracy. The people of India have an unwavering faith in democracy. We have seen this faith in the last elections as well. This is the biggest election in history, PM Modi told the Indian diaspora in Poland on Wednesday.
– “In the elections in India, thousands of political parties participated in these elections, nearly 8,000 candidates participated in the elections, more than five million voting machines, more than eight million polling stations, more than 15 million employees worked in the elections. This kind of management, efficiency and confidence in elections is the strength of India,” he added.
-Prime Minister Modi recalled the contribution of Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja who risked his life to save Polish women and children during World War II.
“Jam Saheb is still known in Poland as ‘Dobry or Good Maharaja’. During World War II, when Poland was facing difficulties, when thousands of Polish women and children were wandering from one place to another seeking shelter, Jam Saheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji, came forward. He had built a special camp for Polish women and children and he told the women and children in the camp that just as the people of Nava Nagar call me Bapu, I am also your Bapu,” he said.
-Prime Minister Modi announced the launch of the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange Programme, under which 20 Polish youth will visit India every year.
Follow all the business news, current events and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.
MoreLess
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-bats-for-dialogue-and-diplomacy-in-poland-ahead-of-ukraine-visit-russia-indias-concept-is-clear-10-points-11724287168897.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi calls for dialogue, diplomacy in Poland, ahead of Ukraine visit: Indian concept is clear | 10 Points
- Robert F Kennedy Jr. drops US presidential bid, backs Trump, media reports | 2024 US Election News
- Dylan Bole named head coach of men's and women's tennis
- The Israeli army has recovered the bodies of six hostages from Gaza BBC News
- COVID Booster Vaccine Approved: Vaccination
- 'There's more to it': Why Charlamagne thinks Trump doesn't want to be president
- Predicting 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Opponents Oklahoma Sooners
- China sees red after Australian Senate rejects UN Resolution 2758 on Taiwan status | World News
- Pakistani minister criticizes Imran Khan for demanding public trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed
- Modi-Zelensky meeting in Ukraine will send signal to Russia and the West
- The U.S. economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than expected, a sign of a slowing labor market
- Three Olympic table tennis stars leave WTT Champions Macao tournament