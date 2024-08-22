Ahead of Ukraine visit, PM Modi reiterates Poland's message that it is not time for war | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi In his address to the Indian community in Warsaw, Poland, he reaffirmed India's commitment to lasting peace in the region ahead of his visit to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister reiterated his position that “this is not an era of war” and called for unity to address humanity's greatest challenges.

“India is the land of Lord Buddha’s legacy. Therefore, India does not believe in war and advocates peace in this region. India stands for permanent peace in this region. India’s concept is clear that we are not living in an era of war, but rather in the time of coming together to address the greatest challenges of humanity. Therefore, India believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister's visit to kyiv at the invitation of the President Volodymyr Zelensky This is the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since Ukraine gained independence in 1991. Prime Minister Modi has expressed his intention to share with the Ukrainian leader his prospects for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. The visit comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, which drew criticism from the United States and some Western allies.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that India is no longer able to maintain a certain distance from all countries but foster equal proximity with all nations. He said that today's India seeks to connect with everyone, with a focus on development and taking into account the interests of all.

“For decades, India had a policy of keeping distance from all countries. However, the policy of today's India is to have equal proximity with all countries. Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks of the interests of all,” he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts, actions and empathy of the Indian community, which have earned the country laurels. He cited examples of India's humanitarian assistance during crises, such as sending medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine when the war broke out in 2022.

Prime Minister Modi also praised India's democratic system, highlighting the high voter turnout and efficient management of the recent elections. He expressed pride in the world's respect for India as 'Vishwabandhu' and acknowledged the role of the Indian community in maintaining this image.

In his speech, the Prime Minister recalled the historical ties between India and Poland, particularly the story of Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who sheltered Polish women and children during World War II and is still regarded as the ‘Good Maharaja’ in Poland. To further strengthen these ties, Prime Minister Modi announced the launch of the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange Programme, which will invite 20 Polish youth to visit India every year.

