Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. pressured RFK Jr. to step down and support Trump





As Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign has retreated from the public eye in recent months, a group close to former President Donald Trump has been working behind the scenes to lure him into their camp.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest son, Tucker Carlson, the influential right-wing commentator who spoke at Trump's convention, and Omeed Malik, a business executive and donor who contributed to both Trump and Kennedy's campaigns this election cycle, worked behind the scenes to persuade Kennedy to end his independent bid for the White House and support Trump, according to two sources familiar with the efforts.

The talks began about a week before the Republican National Convention last month, the start of a historically disruptive period in the election. In the span of a few days, a would-be assassin injured Trump at a rally, Trump chose a running mate and President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, opening a new chapter in the campaign.

Kennedy now plans to suspend his campaign on Friday and throw his support behind Trump, two sources familiar with his plans told NBC News, though they noted that discussions are ongoing.

On Wednesday, Kennedy announced he would speak in Phoenix on Friday. Trump is scheduled to hold his own event in Glendale, Arizona, later in the day with Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, two closely-knit conservative groups.

Trump and Kennedy spoke by phone the Sunday before the convention began and then met in person Monday. At the time, Kennedy said the meeting was to discuss national unity.

Talks between Trump allies and Kennedy’s campaign began before Biden withdrew, but intensified afterward as the election shifted. When Vice President Kamala Harris took over as Democratic frontrunner, support for third-party candidates plummeted as voters chose a major-party candidate in larger numbers than they did in the Biden-Trump contest.

Trump Jr., Carlson and Malik each held a series of meetings and calls with each candidate to negotiate a departure and support from Kennedy. Polls also played a role in that push, as the numbers showed Kennedy’s support would deprive Trump of support, said one of the sources, who was briefed on the discussions.

A pact between Trump and Kennedy is an outcome that Democrats, including some other Kennedys, have been predicting for some time. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, told NBC News on Wednesday that he wouldn't be surprised if he worked for President Trump at some point or in the past.

“I think it's clear that their interests are aligned,” Schlossberg said.

The behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts against Kennedy stood in stark contrast to Kennedy's actual campaign activities at the time.

Although he appeared at conferences and other events, his campaign team virtually stopped holding its own public events. His poll numbers plummeted, debts mounted on his campaign account, problems arose running for office in some states, and a series of negative stories about his past distracted him from his efforts to win votes.

Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy's running mate and biggest donor, said in a podcast interview that the ticket was considering two options: staying in the race and risking a Harris-Walz presidency or joining forces with Trump.

“Technically, we can win,” Shanahan said on Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu.

But, she said, “we run the risk of a presidency with Kamala Harris and Walz, because we attract Trump votes or we attract more Trump votes in some way.”

Garrett Haake

Henry J. Gomez

Dasha Burns

Vaughn Hillyard

Katherine Koretski

Peter Alexander contributed.

