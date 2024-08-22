Russian oil exports to China fall after Putin's visit to Xi Jinping





China has sharply reduced its imports of Russian oil in recent months, according to statistics from Chinese customs authorities. Russian oil flows to China, both from pipelines and cargoes, fell to 1.76 million barrels per day last month, down 7.4% from a year earlier and the lowest amount since the start of the year. The figure marks a continued decline. Russian oil flows to China fell by 22% in July compared to December and by 30% compared to March, The Moscow Times reported. This trend is worrying for Russia, and it continues even after the high-profile talks between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in May. Last year, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s largest source of fossil fuels, accounting for nearly a fifth of the world’s second-largest economy’s oil consumption. Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, right, participate in a bilateral meeting May 16 in Beijing, China. China has cut oil imports from Russia in recent months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, right, participate in a bilateral meeting May 16 in Beijing, China. China has cut oil imports from Russia in recent months.

Russia has become heavily reliant on trade with China following international sanctions imposed following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the loss of much of the European market for its oil. Trade flows with China jumped more than 26% to $240 billion last year, with oil accounting for nearly two-thirds of that amount. The Russian and Chinese foreign ministries did not immediately respond to written requests for comment before publication. Meanwhile, China, the world's top crude oil importer, has increased shipments from its Russian competitors in other regions. Oil imports from Saudi Arabia have risen 13%, or 6.41 million tonnes, since July 2023, according to Reuters. Oil shipments from Malaysia, China's third-largest oil source, have risen 61% year-on-year. Malaysia is a major regional hub for oil shipments, particularly from Iran and Venezuela, two countries under international sanctions over their nuclear programs and political regimes. China has not reported importing oil from either country. In the joint statement issued after their May summit in Beijing, Putin and Xi pledged to deepen “cooperation in oil, natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, coal and electricity” and to ensure “the unimpeded transportation of energy resources.” Another major source of revenue for the heavily sanctioned Russian economy is its flow of natural gas to its “limitless” partner, China, which benefits from a significant discount. Putin's visit, however, comes just two weeks after Russia's state-owned gas giant Gazprom announced it had lost money last year for the first time in more than two decades. This situation has increased pressure on the Kremlin to move forward with the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project. Despite Putin's efforts, he appears to have failed to get the green light for the project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/russia-oil-exports-china-plunge-after-putin-visit-xi-1942756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos