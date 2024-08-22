Tim Walz Says Harris Will Turn the Page on Donald Trump





Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night that he and Vice President Kamala Harris would “turn the page on Donald Trump.”

“We have something better to offer the American people,” Walz said as he accepted the Democratic nomination in Chicago to be Harris' running mate.

In a lively and energetic speech, Walz shared his personal story growing up in “small-town Butte, Nebraska,” and his professional history as a public school teacher, football coach, National Guard member and eventually Congressman.

“Never underestimate a public school teacher,” Walz said.

He also spoke about his and his wife's difficulties in having children.

“This is a personal thing for Gwen and me. I can tell you that even if you’ve never experienced the hell of infertility, I guarantee you know someone who has,” Walz said. “I remember praying every night for a call with good news, feeling a pang in my stomach when the phone rang, and being anguished when we learned that treatments hadn’t worked. It took years for Gwen and me.”

Walz said he spoke in detail about this story “because that's a big part of what this election is about when it comes to freedom.”

“When Republicans use that word, they mean the government should be free to invade your doctor’s office,” he said. “Corporations should be free to pollute the air and water. Banks should be free to take advantage of their customers.”

“But when we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean your freedom to improve your life and the lives of the people you love. The freedom to make your own health care decisions. And, yes, the freedom for your children to go to school without fear of being gunned down in the hallways.”

Like many DNC speakers, Walz mentioned Project 2025, a blueprint for a second Trump administration put forward by the Heritage Foundation that contains proposals so controversial that Trump has claimed he had nothing to do with them.

“Take Donald Trump and J.D. Vance,” Walz said, referring to the Ohio senator who is Trump’s Republican running mate.

“Their 2025 plan is going to make it a lot harder for people who are just trying to live their lives,” Walz said. “They’ve spent a lot of time pretending they don’t know anything about this. But listen, I coached high school football long enough, I promise you that when someone takes the time to put together a playbook, they’re going to use it.”

Walz called Project 2025 “a program that only serves the wealthiest people and the most extreme voices in our country.”

Walz's speech, which lasted just 15 minutes, was the shortest acceptance speech by a vice presidential candidate since at least 1984, according to NBC News.

