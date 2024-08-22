Indonesia protests block efforts to revise electoral law

Indonesian Lawmakers adjourned parliament as thousands protested proposed electoral changes seen as favoring the alliance of President Joko Widodo and his successor, Prabowo Subianto.

Stocks and the rupiah fell, while the central Jakarta police chief said at least 3,200 police officers had been deployed across the city, along with military vehicles and water cannons.

Protesters burned tires outside the main entrance to parliament in the capital, while in the central Java city of Semarang, police fired water cannons at growing numbers of demonstrators.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the deputy speaker of parliament announced that the session would be adjourned due to lack of quorum. MPs will suspend ratification of the changes to the regional election law while they assess public reaction, Achmad Baidowi, chairman of the parliamentary committee, said in a statement.

Lawmakers want to change the law to allow Jokowi's youngest son, 29, to run for regional deputy governor, while restoring thresholds that could allow Prabowo and Jokowi's allies to run virtually unopposed in elections in Central Java and Jakarta.

Students and workers continued to gather, while celebrities and other influencers addressed protesters in downtown Jakarta. One banner called for a new Indonesia, without the Jokowi dynasty, while Indonesian broadcaster Metro TV broadcast protests in at least three other major cities.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8:30 a.m. ASEAN Affairs Business information focused on the fast-growing economies of Southeast Asia.

The backlash comes after a parliamentary committee on Wednesday passed a bill that would weaken the Constitutional Court, which issued a landmark ruling on August 20 that upheld the age limit and ensured that small parties could run in November’s regional elections. Critics say a swift legislative change would undermine the court and Indonesia’s less than three-decade-old democracy.

Indonesia's stock index fell 1% before paring its loss, while the rupiah extended its decline to trade down 0.8% against the greenback, the worst performer among Asian currencies on Thursday. Government bond yields edged higher.

This creates uncertainty for the business sector, which needs to reassess the level of political and market stability, said Achmad Sukarsono, a Singapore-based managing partner at Control Risks, which focuses on Indonesia. There is also a higher risk that the student protests will escalate, as they now have the support of political factions that want to stop Jokowi’s unsavory power plays.

MPs from the PDI-P, the largest party, appear to have boycotted Thursday's (August 22) proceedings and plan to file a memorandum of objection to the proposed revisions. Parliament must pass the legislation before Monday's deadline for nominations for the November elections.

Anger is already widespread following a 2023 decision by the Constitutional Court, then chaired by Jokowi’s brother-in-law, that relaxed age rules and allowed his eldest son to successfully run for vice president. Underscoring tensions, on Thursday some protesters threw water bottles at a car occupied by Habiburokhman, the vice president of the Gerindras faction, as he delivered a speech.

It is perfectly normal to play politics and strategize to get a share of power, former constitutional judge Mahfud MD said on Instagram. But there are democratic and constitutional principles that govern the political game. It would be dangerous to use tactical coalitions to grab power, he said.

Even actors and singers shared an emergency warning image online, with thousands using the hashtag #KawalPutusanMK, calling for defense of the court's decision, which many see as support for Indonesia's young democracy.

History shows that once democracy is undermined, authority is weakened, job opportunities are lost, Thomas Lembong, former minister of Jokowi c“Abinet,” the protesters declared over loudspeakers. “So let's fight together.”

Jokowi, whose eldest son will become vice president in October, has sought to downplay the crisis.

“We respect the authority and decisions of every state institution,” Jokowi said in a televised speech Wednesday night. “This is a constitutional process that usually takes place in our state institutions.”

Even before the parliamentary committee approved the bill, warnings had already been issued that the Constitutional Court's decision would be respected.

“This is dangerous for the government,” former Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla said in an interview ahead of the parliamentary committees’ decision on Wednesday. Kalla, who served during Joko Widodo’s first five-year term, warned there could be riots. Let’s say it causes a political crisis, at a time when our economy is also in a difficult situation. BLOOMBERG