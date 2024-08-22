Indian diaspora hails PM Modi's speech in Poland, which reflects India's growth story

Warsaw: Members of the Indian community have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting statistics reflecting India's growth story during his speech in Poland.

Speaking to ANI, Akashdeep, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, “We liked PM Modi’s speech. We were waiting for him here since morning. He was very energetic. Is he still right? I think today PM Modi is the most charismatic leader. The whole hall was full of energy during his speech and everyone had fun.”

Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at an event organised in his honour by the Indian community in Warsaw. He received a warm welcome at the event. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Poland was taking place after 45 years.

A member of the Indian diaspora praised Prime Minister Modi for the statistics he presented in his speech, highlighting India's growth.

A member of the Indian diaspora said, “His speech was very good. We are grateful that he came here and that we had the opportunity to meet him. What I liked the most was the way he presented the statistics depicting India’s growth during his speech. It was a proud moment for us and this is how we want to move forward.”

Hiren, a member of the Indian diaspora, said that Prime Minister Modi is great with numbers. He said that they feel lucky to see Prime Minister Modi. Speaking to ANI, he said, “As always, he is great, with all the numbers game and whatever he said, touched the hearts of the people directly. People had come here with a lot of enthusiasm. They were chanting slogans. It was a very touching feeling. We feel lucky that we got to see him. It is not possible to see him so closely in India. We are lucky to be a part of it.” Arpita Banerjee, a Bharatanatyam dancer from Poland, who performed at the event, said that it was a great honour to perform in front of Prime Minister Modi. Banerjee said that she and her partner danced Bharatanatyam and Kathak.

She said, “It is a great honour to perform at this grand event. It is a great opportunity. The Indian Embassy in Poland has given a great opportunity to me and my Kathak partner. We both have performed Bharatnatayam and Kathak together. We have not been able to capture all the Indian classical dances. But we have tried our best to capture the southern part of classical dance which is Bharatnatayam which comes from Tamil Nadu and Delhi Kathak from North India. It is actually a very great opportunity to perform here in front of Prime Minister Mr Modiji.”

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that India's strategy is to maintain equal proximity with all nations as compared to its previous policy of maintaining equidistant distance.

PM Modi said, “Since last week, Indian media is all about you. There is also a headline that this is the first time in 45 years that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Poland. There are many good things in my destiny. I visited Austria recently. There was also an Indian Prime Minister visiting after four decades. Situations have changed now.”

“For decades, India had a policy of keeping distance from all countries. However, the policy of today's India is to have equal proximity with all countries. Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks of the interests of all,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi spoke about the progress India has made in the last decade. He expressed confidence that India will become the world's third largest economy in the coming years. He also spoke about his vision of the country becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He praised the Indian community for helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine after the war broke out in 2022. He called upon the Indian community to become a brand ambassador of India tourism and be a part of its growth story.

He also stressed that Kabbadi has become a source of connection between the two nations as Poland will host the Kabaddi championship for the first time this year.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Innovation and youth will give energy to the development of both nations. Today, I have come to bring you great news. Both India and Poland have entered into a social security agreement which will benefit all friends like you.”

“The wisdom of India is global. The vision of India is global. The culture of India is global. The care and compassion are global. Our ancestors gave us the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We have considered the entire world as one family and this is reflected in the policies and decisions of India today. At the time of G20, India called for ‘one land, one family and one future’,” he added.

Highlighting the strengthening ties between India and Poland, he said, “I am happy that the partnership between India and Poland is continuously growing in areas like new technologies and clean energy. Many Indian companies have invested here, created jobs, and many Polish companies have created opportunities in India.”

“Tomorrow I will meet President Duda ji and the Prime Minister. Through these meetings, the wonderful Indo-Polish partnership will be further strengthened. Prime Minister Tusk is a good friend of India. I met Donald Tusk when he was President of the European Council,” he added.

He said that Indians are known for their efforts, actions and empathy. He said that Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts.

He called empathy one of the characteristics of Indians and added that India is the first country to extend a helping hand to a country facing a crisis in the world. He recalled how India sent medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Empathy is also an identity of Indians. Whenever a crisis occurs in any country of the world, India is the first country to extend a helping hand. When Covid happened, India said, ‘Humanity First’. We have sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or a disaster in the world, India has only one mantra, ‘Humanity First’. If there is a war, India says, ‘Humanity First’ and in that spirit, India helps citizens across the world,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also recalled how Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja sheltered Polish women and children during World War II. He said he is still remembered as a “good Maharaja” in Poland.

“Jamsaheb is still known in Poland as 'Dobry or Good Maharaja'. During World War II, when Poland was facing difficulties, when thousands of Polish women and children were wandering from one place to another seeking shelter, Jamsaheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji, came forward. He had built a special camp for Polish women and children and he told the women and children in the camp that just as the people of Nava Nagar call me Bapu, I am also your Bapu,” he said.

“I met Jamsaheb’s family members. They showered me with love. A few months ago, I went to meet the current Jam Saheb, his room still has a picture related to Poland. I am happy to know that Jam Saheb’s path has been kept alive by Poland,” he added.

Indian Prime Minister Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the central European country in 45 years. His visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Members of the Indian diaspora greeted Prime Minister Modi and he reciprocated. The Prime Minister greeted the gathering and also shook hands with some of the people present. Members of the Indian community chanted slogans praising Prime Minister Modi and chanted slogans such as “Bharat mata ki jai”.

During his visit to Poland, he laid wreaths at the Jamsaheb Memorial in Nawanagar and the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, two places that commemorate the shared history between India and Poland.

He paid homage at the Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw. The memorial, located at the Bon Maharaja Square, is a reminder of the deep respect and gratitude that the people and government of Poland have for the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (now Jam Nagar) Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, according to the press release of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During World War II, the Jamsahebs sheltered over a thousand Polish children and he is considered the Dobry (Good) Maharaja in Poland. At the memorial ceremony, the Prime Minister met with the descendants of the Poles who were sheltered by the Jamsahebs. He also laid a wreath and paid tribute at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw.

The MEA said, “This monument commemorates the sacrifice and bravery of soldiers from Poland, India and other countries who fought side by side in the famous Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy during World War II. The Prime Minister's visit to the monument underlines the shared history and deep ties between India and Poland that continue to inspire many.”