Putin meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as Moscow, Beijing deepen ties





MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, hailing growing trade ties as Moscow becomes increasingly dependent on Beijing for political and economic support. Our trade relations are developing, developing successfully… The attention that the governments of the two countries on both sides pay to trade and economic ties is yielding results, Putin said during the meeting in the Kremlin. He also said that Russia and China have developed large-scale plans for economic and other projects. China-Russia relations are at an unprecedented level, said Li, who earlier met with his Russian counterpart, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The meeting came as Russia struggled to retaliate a Ukrainian incursion The Kursk region is in its third week. And overnight, Moscow experienced one of the largest waves of drone attacks on the Russian capital since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Russian media did not report whether Putin and Li discussed Ukraine. China has tried to position itself as neutral in the Ukrainian conflict, but it shares with Russia a strong animosity toward the West. After Western countries imposed heavy sanctions on Russian oil in response to the Russian troop deployment to Ukraine in February 2022, China has sharply stepped up its purchases of Russian oil, increasing its influence in Russia. Putin underscored China’s importance by meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing shortly after he was sworn in for a fifth term in the Kremlin. A U.S. intelligence assessment released this year said China has dramatically increased its sales to Russia of machine tools, microelectronics and other technology that Moscow uses to produce missiles, tanks, aircraft and other weapons.

