Indonesia: Power struggle between court and parliament sparks protests

DAKARTA:



Indonesia's parliament delayed passing revisions to an election law that threatened to spark protests on Thursday, following an outcry over legislation seen as strengthening the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Parliament had planned to ratify changes early Thursday that would have overturned a Constitutional Court ruling earlier this week. The legislative changes would have barred a vocal government critic from running for the influential Jakarta governorship, and also paved the way for Widodo’s youngest son to run in November’s elections in Java.

Deputy Speaker of the House Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the plenary session was delayed due to insufficient number of lawmakers present.

It is not clear how long the plenary session will be delayed, or whether it will take place later on Thursday.

But the power struggle between parliament and the judiciary comes amid a week of dramatic political developments in the world's third-largest democracy, and in the final stretch of the president's second term.

Widodo played down those concerns, saying Wednesday that the court ruling and parliamentary deliberations were part of the government's usual “checks and balances.”

But legal experts and political analysts have described the events as bordering on a constitutional crisis.

Election analyst Titi Anggraini called the move “constitutional insubordination” that could cause unrest.

The political moves have sparked a wave of criticism online, with blue posters bearing the words “Emergency Warning” above Indonesia's symbolic national eagle being shared widely on social media.

Hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered outside parliament in Jakarta on Thursday, and smaller demonstrations took place outside the courthouse and in the cities of Surabaya and Yogyakarta. Authorities said 3,000 police officers had been deployed in the capital.

“It's a power struggle”

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday revoked the minimum threshold required to nominate candidates for regional elections and maintained the minimum age limit of 30 years for candidates.

The move effectively blocks the candidacy of the president's son, Kaseang Pangarep, 29, for the post of deputy governor of Central Java, and would allow Anies Baswedan, the current frontrunner, to run in Jakarta.

But within 24 hours, parliament tabled an emergency revision to reverse the changes, which it is expected to ratify on Thursday, lawmaker Luluk Hamidah said.

All parties except one, the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), accepted the revision of the law.

“Indonesia’s democracy is once again at a crucial crossroads,” Anies posted on social media platform X, urging lawmakers to remember that its fate rested in their hands.

Parliament is now dominated by a grand coalition aligned with the incumbent president, known as Jokowi, and President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo, who won a landslide victory in February's election, will be sworn in on October 20, with Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice president.

Jokowi has come under increasing criticism for his government's increasingly audacious methods of consolidating power and creating its own political dynasty.

“The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and binding,” said Bivitri Susanti of the Jentera School of Law,

“It is not possible for the legislature to violate the decision of the judiciary. This is a power struggle.”

First elected in 2014, Jokowi was hailed as a democratic hero, largely because he was seen as detached from the country's entrenched oligarchy and military elite.

The president has been praised for his strong economic record but increasingly criticized for the democratic decline of the country's institutions during his decade in power.