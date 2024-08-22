New York appeals court to hear oral arguments on Trump's $454 million civil fraud judgment next month





CNN —

A New York appeals court will hear oral arguments on Donald Trump's appeal of the $454 million civil judgment against him on September 26, making it unlikely the appeals court will issue a decision before Election Day.

Trump asked the First Appellate Division to vacate Judge Arthur Engoron's order finding him liable for fraud and ordering him to pay $354 million plus interest, a total of more than $100 million.

In his legal papers, Trump argues that no one was injured, that the ruling is unconstitutional and that the case should never have been brought to court because the behavior is too old.

In April, Trump posted a $175 million bail after an appeals court lowered the bail amount. The bail halted any action that New York Attorney General Letitia James' office could take to seize properties or bank accounts.

In a court filing Wednesday night, the New York attorney general's office urged a New York state appeals court to uphold state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's verdict finding Trump, his adult sons and others liable for fraud.

The attorney general argued that there was overwhelming evidence that Trump knowingly committed fraud and inflated the value of his properties on his financial statements to obtain loans.

This Court should uphold that assertion. The Supreme Court’s liability decisions are supported by overwhelming evidence that, in each statement, the defendants used a variety of deceptive strategies to materially misrepresent the value of Mr. Trump’s assets, the attorney general’s office wrote.

The attorney general's office argued that Trump's lawyers' appellate briefs largely avoided any substantive discussion of the many different deceptive practices they used to dramatically inflate the value of Mr. Trump's assets in each annual return.

Instead, the defendants focus their appeal on unfounded legal arguments about the elements of the law, prosecutors wrote. These arguments are contrary to the text of the law and established case law and should be rejected.

The attorney general’s office has argued that Trump and others ignored nearly all of the deceptions the judge found. Trump’s lawyers have said the attorney general failed to prove that the lenders relied on the false statements when they lent Trump millions of dollars and that no one lost money because of the alleged fraud.

Trump indisputably participated in the fraud, the attorney general's office wrote.

As an example of inflated real estate in financial statements, New York prosecutors pointed to the valuation of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida. The judge found that Trump had inflated the value of the Florida property in his financial statements. Authorities defended the decision in the filing, saying that valuing Mar-a-Lago as an unrestricted private residence rather than a social club inflated its value in each statement by about $300 million to $700 million, depending on the year.

State attorneys defended the advance judgment as a reasonable estimate of the ill-gotten gains the Trumps received as a result of the fraud.

The attorney general wrote that extensive evidence, including expert testimony that the Supreme Court was entitled to credit, established that $363.8 million was a reasonable approximation of the defendants' illicit profits from their wrongdoing, and that the defendants failed to prove otherwise. The judge also ordered interest payments in excess of $100 million.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that most of the judgments should be thrown out because they involved loans that were not subject to the statute of limitations, in addition to arguing that the judge double-counted by also including profits Trump made from the sale of some properties. The attorney general’s office argued in its filing Wednesday that Trump was wrong.

Interest savings and sale profits are not mutually exclusive theories of recovery. Rather, as the Supreme Court rightly explained, they each represent a distinct category of ill-gotten gains that are causally related to the defendants’ use of false and misleading statements, prosecutors wrote.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

