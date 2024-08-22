RFK Jr. considers 'path forward' as rumors swirl he'll support Trump





Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced he will address the “way forward” as US media reports suggest he will end his presidential bid and back Donald Trump.

Trump and his running mate JD Vance have said they will support the independent who ends his campaign to run on their Republican ticket against Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Mr Kennedy said on Wednesday that he would “address the nation” on Friday to talk about the way forward, but did not specify what that path would be.

The announcement follows comments from his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, who said Tuesday that the Democratic Party had tried to “sabotage” her campaign and that Kennedy was considering partnering with Trump.

ABC and NBC reported Wednesday that Kennedy would use his speech Friday to endorse Trump.

CBS, the BBC's news partner in the US, cited two sources as saying he was “considering ending his presidential bid”.

On X/Twitter on Tuesday, Mr Kennedy said: “As always, I am willing to engage with leaders of any political party to advance the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and this campaign.”

Trump has indicated he is open to the idea of ​​joining forces with Mr Kennedy, telling CNN the same day: “If he's thinking about leaving, I would certainly be open to that. He's a brilliant man. He's a very smart man.”

Mr. Vance said Wednesday that it would be “good” for Mr. Kennedy to step aside and join forces with the former president. He said on Fox & Friends that he had not spoken to Mr. Kennedy about the possible move.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, told conservative radio host Glenn Beck that he would “love the idea” of Mr. Kennedy joining a future Trump administration.

“I like the idea of ​​giving him a role in some sort of major three-letter entity or whatever and letting him blow it up,” he said.

Getty Images

Shanahan said Mr Kennedy was considering “joining forces” with Trump.

Mr. Kennedy, 70, has faced numerous obstacles during his campaign, from legal challenges over his name being placed on state ballots to campaign financing.

Media reports in recent months have said he offered to support Trump in exchange for a role in his next administration.

In a leaked July phone conversation between the two candidates, Trump said he “would like” Mr. Kennedy to “do something” to support him.

The latest rumors came after Ms. Shanahan, her running mate, told the Impact Theory podcast on Tuesday that their campaign was considering two options to combat the “risk” of a Harris presidency: drop out and join Trump, or stay and form a third party.

She claimed that Democrats had tried to “sabotage” Mr. Kennedy's independent campaign, had “planted insiders” in their campaign, “manipulated the polls” and “sued us in every state they could.”

The BBC has asked the Democratic Party for comment.

“We are looking at two options, one of them is to stay in power and form this new party, but we run the risk of one Kamala Harris and another. [Tim] “We're turning down the presidency because we're attracting Trump votes, or we're somehow attracting more Trump votes,” said Ms. Shanahan, 38.

“Or we immediately step away and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we step away from that and we explain to our base why we're making this decision.”

She said it was “not an easy decision.”

Ms Shanahan said she trusted Trump more than Ms Harris with the country's future.

On Wednesday, she clarified her remarks on Fox News and said that Mr Kennedy's future was up to him, but that she would support him if he joined Trump.

“This is Bobby’s decision. I came here wholeheartedly supporting him to win this election. And I have to say there’s only one party that stood in the way of a fair election for us, and unfortunately, that was the Democratic Party,” she said.

In the podcast, she dismissed recent reports that the Kennedy campaign was in talks with the Harris team about a possible endorsement or cabinet position.

“That said, we have offered to talk to everyone about your policies, who will be in your cabinet, if you want to hear our views on policies and what might work,” she said.

She noted that Trump had taken a keen interest in some of their campaign's policies regarding chronic disease.

“For that reason, it behooves us to sit down and see if we can actually effect real change and if that translates into a unity party, I think that's something that we absolutely need to explore with the American public,” Shanahan said.

Harris campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told Politico she was not concerned if Kennedy endorsed Trump.

“We are very confident that [Ms Harris] “She's going to win whether she runs against one candidate or multiple candidates. I don't think it's going to really interfere with the race,” she said.

