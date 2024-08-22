Jokowi says he respects institutions amid power struggle over MK presidency – Politics





Resident Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Wednesday he respects the decisions of the country's institutions, as part of a move by his allies in the House of Representatives to try to overturn a court ruling that changed the qualification criteria for regional elections. His remarks come amid a rare power struggle between the House and the judiciary, with lawmakers allied with Jokowi and President-elect Prabowo Subianto seeking to overturn a court ruling on Tuesday that could allow one of their most vocal critics to run for the high-profile post of Jakarta governor. Parties supporting Prabowo and Jokowi closed ranks on Monday to back a single candidate, killing the chances of popular Anies Baswedan winning re-election to the post he held from 2017 to 2022, as no other party holds enough seats to nominate him. However, the Constitutional Court on Tuesday significantly lowered the minimum percentage of seats required for a nomination, potentially opening the door to Anies' candidacy. Jokowi said he respects the decisions of independent bodies in the government system. “This is a constitutional process that happens all the time in our institutions,” he said when asked about the court's decision and lawmakers seeking to overturn it. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times a week, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. to subscribe to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more Newsletter The latest political drama comes during a transitional period in which Prabowo has struggled to consolidate his power ahead of his presidency, having won the election by a huge margin, helped by Jokowi's tacit support, popularity and enormous political influence after a decade in power. The court also upheld Tuesday the minimum age requirement of 30 to run for office, which would make Jokowi's son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, ineligible to run in an upcoming regional election. Lawmakers have also sought to change that requirement. Kaesang is widely tipped to be the potential deputy governor of Central Java province. Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was Prabowo's running mate and will become vice president in October. The move, aimed at thwarting Anies, who lost to Prabowo in the presidential election, was seen by some analysts as a ploy to deny him a platform to run for office again in 2029. Anies had accused Prabowo and the Jokowi administration of colluding to give his rival an unfair advantage, which they deny. Anies did not comment on the lawmakers' move to overturn the court's decision. Earlier on Monday, Jokowi reshuffled his cabinet, weeks before he resigns, in a bid to smooth the transition to his successor, his office said. Jokowi will hand over the reins in October, leaving with sky-high approval ratings thanks to an economic record that has generated steady growth as he emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi on Monday morning swore in new ministers of law and human rights, energy and mineral resources and investment, as well as a new director of the Food and Drug Agency and the head of the newly established National Nutrition Agency.

