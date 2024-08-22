PM Modi's visit to Poland, Ukraine: Trade talks with Donald Tusk en route to war-torn Ukraine





Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands after a news conference at the Prime Minister's Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, August 22, 2024. | Photo credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday, August 22, 2024, before heading to kyiv for high-level meetings. Modi and Tusk met to discuss security, India's strategic partner Russia's war against Ukraine and strengthening bilateral ties. They are expected to make statements, and later the Indian leader is scheduled to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda. Ahead of his visit, Mr Modi said Poland was India's largest economic partner in Central Europe. The two leaders are expected to sign bilateral strategic cooperation agreements covering cybersecurity and the defense sector. Located east of NATO and the European Union, Poland is concerned about the two-year war raging on its eastern border. It has offered Ukraine political, humanitarian and defense support. kyiv has criticized Modi for his visit to Moscow last month, during which he met and hugged President Vladimir Putin. Modi has avoided condemning Russia while emphasizing a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the meeting a major disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts. He also criticized Mr Modi for hugging Mr Putin during their meeting. Mr Modi's visit to Poland also marks 70 years of official bilateral relations between New Delhi and Warsaw. According to figures cited by the Indian Embassy, ​​the total value of bilateral trade increased from $1.95 billion to $5.72 billion between 2013 and 2023, with Indian exports accounting for the majority. Then Indian President Pratibha Patil visited Poland in 2009, and Mr Tusk, in his first term as prime minister, visited India in 2010. On Friday, Mr Modi will travel to kyiv to meet Mr Zelensky.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-holds-security-trade-talks-with-polands-donald-tusk-en-route-to-war-torn-ukraine/article68553994.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos