Trump speaks behind bulletproof glass at an outdoor rally in Asheboro, North CarolinaExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum on Wednesday in Asheboro, N.C. Julia Nikhinson/AP .

Switch caption Julia Nikhinson/AP

ASHEBORO, N.C. In his first outdoor rally since last month's assassination attempt, Donald Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass Wednesday in North Carolina at a national security event. On the political front, he called his predecessor Barack Obama “evil” for his comments the previous day at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, while repeatedly returning to the issue in his remarks to the Democratic rally in Chicago, where speaker after speaker attacked Trump as a threat to the country if he returned to the White House.

The former president, now the Republican nominee, asked the crowd gathered at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame if they had seen the speeches given Tuesday by former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

“He went after your president. And Michelle, too. You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to the policy. Don’t get personal.’ And yet these people get personal all night long,” he said, asking, “Do I always have to stick to the policy?”

Trump, who will face Harris in the November election after Biden withdrew, spoke from behind a podium surrounded by bulletproof glass that formed a protective wall across the stage as part of heightened security measures aimed at protecting him after the July 13 attack by a Pennsylvania gunman.

Storage containers were stacked around the perimeter to create additional walls and block sight lines. Snipers were positioned on the venue's rooftops, where old airplanes sat behind the podium and a large American flag hung from cranes.

Security guards move into position before former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks at a rally Wednesday in Asheboro, North Carolina. Julia Nikhinson/AP .

Switch caption Julia Nikhinson/AP

The event, billed as focusing on national security issues, was part of a weeklong series of Trump counter-programs ahead of the Democratic National Convention, currently underway in Chicago. His allies have urged him to focus on policy rather than personal attacks on Harris as he struggles to adjust to Biden's departure from the race.

The second night of the Democratic convention on Tuesday was a high-energy affair with speeches from both Obamas, who attacked Trump in particularly biting terms.

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happened to be black,” Michelle Obama said.

Barack Obama mocked Trump's obsession with crowd size and called Trump “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn't stopped complaining about his problems since he came down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

“It's a constant stream of complaints and grievances that has gotten worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala,” the former president said.

After mentioning the Obamas early in his speech, Trump walked back the former president's comments.

“He was very mean last night,” Trump said. “I try to be nice to people, you know. But it’s kind of hard when they get personal.”

He then polled the crowd on whether he should listen to advisers who he said told him: “Please, sir, don't get personal. Talk politics.”

“Should I speak out personally or not?” he asked. The crowd overwhelmingly chose the former option.

Trump also mocked the convention and its frequent references to him, calling it a “charade.”

In his speech, Trump derided Harris as “the most radical leftist to ever run for high political office in our country,” and said the woman he now calls “Comrade Kamala” would destroy the country if elected to the White House.

While Trump has acknowledged that the race is closer than it was before Biden withdrew, his aides believe Harris remains relatively unknown and that efforts to highlight her past statements and positions she has taken in previous races will turn off undecided voters once her honeymoon period ends.

He has repeatedly referred to the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan and said that if he wins, he would demand the resignations of all senior military officials involved.

He has pledged to eliminate “critical race theory and transgender insanity from our American armed forces.” During his administration, he instituted a Pentagon policy largely banning transgender people from serving in the military, a policy Biden has reversed.

“Our warriors should be focused on defeating America’s enemies, not determining their gender,” he said. “If you want to take a seminar on gender reassignment or social justice, you can do that somewhere else, but you won’t do it in the United States Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force or Marine Corps.”

He also pledged major investments in the armed forces and said he would launch the largest peacetime recruiting drive in the country's history.

“We're going to make this so hot that I'm going to want to resign and join the Army,” said Trump, who has been granted a series of deferrals, including one obtained thanks to a doctor's letter saying he had bony growths on his feet.

Trump was joined Wednesday by his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, who cast Harris as a candidate chosen by power brokers rather than voters and lambasted her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, before Trump took the stage.

He continued to accuse Walz of mischaracterizing his service record as a member of the National Guard, as well as criticizing him for retiring before his unit deployed to Iraq.

“What is Tim Walz, the gallant soldier, not lying about?” Vance, who served four years in the Marines, asked the crowd.

Trump spent the week touring key political swing states, marking his busiest week of campaigning since the Republican primaries.

Reflecting North Carolina's importance in this year's election, the trip was Trump's second to the state in the past week. Last Wednesday, he was in Asheville, North Carolina, to deliver a speech on the economy.

Trump won North Carolina by a comfortable margin in 2016. The state handed the former president his closest statewide victory four years ago and is again seen as a key battleground in 2024.

Before landing in Asheboro, Trump flew his plane over the rally site, causing the crowd to erupt into cheers.

Edna Ryan, a 68-year-old retired flight attendant and private pilot, said she was optimistic about the Republican's chances, but added: “We have to be strong or we'll regret it very much.”

Lisa Watts, a retired business owner from Hickory, North Carolina, who was attending her fifth Trump rally, said she felt “very positive” about the race against Harris.

“I don't think her record shows that she's ready to lead this country,” Watts said.

Watts said she doesn't think Trump's chances of winning are much different now than they were when Biden was the Democratic nominee.

“I think Democrats are going to try to do everything they can to keep her on that pedestal,” she said, predicting that the hype around Harris will fade.

