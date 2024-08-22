Indonesian parliament postpones changes to election rules after protests





Unlock Editors Digest for free FT editor Roula Khalaf picks her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Indonesia's parliament has backed away from a controversial bid to change the country's electoral laws after protests against what critics called a power grab by outgoing President Joko Widodo and his allies. Protesters clashed with police outside parliament in Jakarta on Thursday, attempting to scale a fence to enter the building and attack the gate. Reuters news agency said security forces fired water cannons and tear gas to try to disperse the protests, while demonstrators carried a fake guillotine depicting the face of Widodo, 63, better known as Jokowi. Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy speaker of parliament, announced late on Thursday that parliament would postpone a planned rule change that would have lowered the age limit for election candidates. Protesters attempt to tear down parliament gate Mast Irham/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Before Dascos' statement, critics of the election rule changes feared parliament would pass the change later on Thursday after protesters dispersed. The planned change, which would have overturned a Constitutional Court ruling earlier this week, was seen by Widodo's opponents as a threat to Indonesia's democracy that would have allowed the president to further extend his family's influence over the country of 280 million people. This would have allowed Widodos' youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, to run in the upcoming elections in Central Java province. Widodo, in power since 2014, will end his second term at the end of October and hand over power to his ally Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old former special forces commander elected in March. Another of Widodo's sons, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will serve as Prabowo's vice president. The rule changes would have paved the way for Widodo's younger son to run for office in Central Java. Willy Kurniawan/Reuters The easing of age limits was one of several changes to candidate nomination rules that parliament planned to confirm on Thursday that critics said were designed to benefit Widodo and Prabowo. During his decade in power, Widodo has proven popular with foreign investors and businesses through his stewardship of Southeast Asia's largest economy. But his critics warn that he has also sought to consolidate his power around his family during his years in power. Gibran, 36, was himself able to run for Prabowo’s vice president earlier this year thanks to a Constitutional Court ruling that exempted him from the 40-year minimum age requirement. At the time, the Constitutional Court was chaired by Widodo’s brother-in-law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/269e2ec2-6a0f-4ef0-832b-a60635b3337f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos