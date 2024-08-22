PM Modi in Warsaw for talks, to leave for war-torn kyiv today | India News





As the conflict in Ukraine enters a new phase following kyiv's deep advances in Russia's Kursk region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Warsaw, the neighboring capital of Poland On Wednesday he will meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and on Thursday with President Andrzej Sebastian Duda.

Modi will travel to kyiv later on Thursday, where he will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years and the first to Ukraine since its independence in 1991.

After arriving in Warsaw, Modi said in a message on X: “I have landed in Poland. I am looking forward to the various programmes that will be organised there. This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Poland and benefit the people of both our countries.” Earlier today, he said: “My visit to Poland comes as we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership.” “From Poland, I will visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue previous conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and sharing perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” he said. As a friend and partner, we hope for a rapid return of peace and stability to the region, he said. Modi said he was confident that his visit to Warsaw and kyiv would serve as a natural continuation of the in-depth contacts with the two countries and help create the foundations for stronger and more dynamic relations in the years to come. He is expected to travel from Poland to kyiv on a Rail Force One train, which will take around 10 hours. His visit to kyiv comes a month and a half after his trip to Moscow where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was criticized by Zelensky. Diplomatic relations between India and Poland were established in 1954, leading to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957 and the Polish Embassy in New Delhi in 1954. During World War II, between 1942 and 1948, over 6,000 Polish women and children found refuge in two princely states of India, Jamnagar and Kolhapur. Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, sheltered over a thousand Polish children in his state. Many more found refuge in a giant camp in Kolhapur. Modi will lay a wreath at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar memorial which was unveiled on October 31, 2014 at Bon Maharaja Square in Ochota district of Warsaw. He will also lay a wreath at the Battle of Monte Cassino Monument. The Battle of Monte Cassino, also known as the Battle of Rome, was a series of four military assaults by the Allies against German forces in Italy during the Italian Campaign of World War II. Indian troops of the 4th Indian Division fought in the battle. Ahead of Modi's visit, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Our bilateral trade is substantial. It is worth around $6 billion, making Poland India's largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Indian investments in Poland are estimated at around $3 billion, and Polish investments in India at around $1 billion. A number of Indian companies have an active business presence in Poland. They are active in various sectors, from IT to pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, agricultural vehicles, electronics, steel, metals and chemicals.”

