Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese No. 2 Li Qiang hail deepening ties between the two countries as war in Ukraine continues

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed flourishing trade relations with China during a meeting with a senior Chinese official in Moscow on Wednesday, as the two countries strengthen their partnership in the face of growing friction with the West.

Addressing Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Putin said that large-scale joint plans and projects between Russia and China in the economic and humanitarian spheres would continue for many years, according to a Kremlin statement.

Li, China's number two under leader Xi Jinping, traveled to Moscow for a long-running annual meeting with the Russian prime minister focused on economic and practical cooperation, as the Kremlin continues to look to Beijing for economic partnership as its war with Ukraine continues.

In his speech to Putin, the Chinese premier praised the efforts made by the Russian leader and Xi in injecting strong momentum into deepening bilateral ties and cooperation, according to Chinese state media.

Li's four-day trip, which will include a stop in Russia's ally Belarus, is the first visit to Russia by a senior Chinese official since the Kremlin's war with Ukraine took on a new dimension following a surprise military incursion by Ukrainian forces into the Russian border region of Kursk two weeks ago.

Russia is struggling to repel the assault, which marks the first entry of foreign troops into Russian territory since World War II and comes amid growing pressure for an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor.



The Kremlin has become increasingly dependent on the Chinese market, goods and investments since the start of the war, when it was hit by sweeping international sanctions, and Moscow and Beijing see each other as a vital counterweight to a West they see as seeking to curb their development.

During his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday, Li said China is ready to work with Russia to strengthen practical cooperation in all areas and stressed that relations between the two countries are not aimed at any third party.

The two nominal heads of government agreed to expand bilateral economic and trade cooperation and pledged to oppose any attempt to restrict their economic development, technological progress and international expansion, according to Chinese state media.

Some countries are hindering the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries, the two officials said, using language typical of their shared vision of the United States and its allies.

An official report of the meeting released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not mention the war in Ukraine.

Addressing Li, Mishustin said that Russia and China are in a difficult external situation, as Western countries are imposing illegitimate sanctions under far-fetched pretexts and seeking to contain the economic and technological potential of Russia and China.

That is why it is important to focus efforts on protecting our common interests, building a multipolar world order and strengthening coordination on international platforms, he said, according to Russian state media.

Beijing faces increasing Western scrutiny and pressure to limit exports of dual-use goods such as aerospace, manufacturing and technology equipment to Russia, which Western leaders and kyiv say support Russia's war effort.

Chinese officials have sought to portray the country as neutral and aspiring to a peace settlement in the war, but have held limited high-level contacts with kyiv while continuing to deepen ties with Moscow in trade, diplomacy and security.

Last month, China hosted a senior Ukrainian official for the first time since Russia invaded the country nearly two and a half years ago.

Last week, in response to a media inquiry on the situation in Kursk, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on all parties not to expand the battlefield, not to escalate fighting and not to fan the flames, saying that China will continue to work for a political settlement of the crisis.

Wednesday's meeting between Li and Mishustin is part of annual talks that have taken place since 1996, typically focusing on economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and seen as a way to implement a broader policy direction set by Xi and Putin.

Following Wednesday's talks, the two sides signed a series of cooperation documents in areas including science and technology, chemical industry, maritime search and rescue and cross-border cargo transportation, according to Chinese state media.

Trade between China and Russia hit record highs last year, surpassing a target of $240 billion ahead of schedule. Russia has become heavily dependent on the Chinese market, goods and investment since it was hit by international sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Bilateral trade increased by more than a quarter year-on-year in 2023 compared with 2022, but only grew by about 1.6% between January and July this year compared with the same period last year, according to Chinese customs data.

Li is expected to end his four-day trip in Belarus, where he will meet with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko for an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

This story has been updated with additional information.