Indonesia's parliament will not ratify changes to electoral rules during the government's current term, the deputy speaker of the house told Reuters, adding there was not enough time to deliberate the changes.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the deliberations will continue during the next session of Parliament, meaning it will not apply to this year's elections.

Indonesia's new president will take office in October.

The move comes after the Indonesian government was forced to delay ratification of the changes on Thursday as protesters attempted to tear down the gates of parliament in the capital.

The move follows an outcry over legislation seen as strengthening the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo, who experts have called a “threat” to the country's democracy.

The government has tried to overturn two Constitutional Court rulings on the conditions for nominating candidates for regional elections, sparking massive protests across Indonesia.

On Tuesday, the court changed a rule that required parties to have a minimum representation in regional assemblies in order to nominate a candidate.

She also ordered that the requirement that candidates in regional elections be at least 30 years old be maintained.

The move would prevent outgoing President Joko Widodo's son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running in the next election.

But within 24 hours, the government tabled a revised regional election bill to reverse the changes.

While lawmaker Luluk Hamidah said the revision should be ratified on Thursday, Indonesia's parliament postponed the decision as protesters tried to tear down the parliament's gates.

The plenary session to adopt the amendments was delayed due to a lack of quorum, lawmaker Habiburokhman told reporters outside the parliament building.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the parliament building in Jakarta, some climbing part of a fence but few daring to cross it.

Security forces fired tear gas and water cannons as protesters broke through the gates of parliament and set part of it ablaze, television footage showed.

Others unfurled banners accusing Mr Widodo of destroying democracy and carried colourful banners and paraphernalia, including a fake guillotine depicting the president's face.

Indonesian presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi called for calm and urged protesters to avoid violence, as some scenes also showed demonstrators throwing stones at parliament in Bandung.

Protests took place in several cities across the country, and tear gas was fired at demonstrators in Semarang, television footage showed.

The street protests follow a wave of online criticism.

Indonesians took to social media to express their outrage, saying the revision would advance Mr Widodo's political dynasty and strengthen the position of the coalition under new President Prabowo Subianto.

Mr Widodo rejected this claim.

“We respect the authority and decisions of every state institution,” Widodo told local media in a video conference.

“This is a normal constitutional process that takes place within our state institutions.”

Several student organizations, academics, comedians and activists from across Indonesia have called for street protests, targeting the parliament building and the presidential palace in Jakarta.

On Wednesday night, a poster titled “Peringatan Darurat,” which translates to “Emergency Warning,” depicting Indonesia's symbolic national eagle on a blue background, went viral on Indonesian social media in response to the House of Representatives (DPR) decision.

Indonesia is holding regional elections in November. Eligible voters will go to the polls to elect regional heads of 37 provinces, 415 regencies and 93 cities.

Among the protesters were at least 30 comedians, including Sam Darma Putra Ginting.

Mr Ginting told the ABC the reason the comedians took to the streets was “a form of resistance”.

“We have to do this because if we don't, our democracy will one day be threatened,” he said.

“Our choices in the elections could have been limited due to interference.”

He said that if people did not act, the political situation in Indonesia could return to Suharto's New Order, when candidates for leadership positions were determined by those in power.

“There is already a decision of the Constitutional Court, so it is enough to implement it,” he said.

“Why is the government so afraid?” Mr Ginting asked.

On Wednesday, the DPR's legislative body held a meeting to discuss the regional election bill.

Indonesian experts and analysts said the meeting was “rushed” in response to the Constitutional Court ruling, raising concerns over the nomination threshold and age limits for regional election candidates.

According to the current regional electoral law, political parties must win at least 20 percent of the seats in the Regional People's Representative Council (DPRD) or have received 25 percent of the votes cast in previous elections in order to nominate candidates.

What has the Constitutional Court changed?

The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that candidates must be at least 30 years old at the time of their nomination, not at the time of their inauguration.

The court also decided to lower the representation threshold, to between 6.5 and 10 percent depending on the region's population.

Jakarta-based constitutional law expert Bivitri Susanti said the Constitutional Court's decision was “good for democracy.”

“But what we saw yesterday was that there was an attempt to reverse that decision,” she said.

“Those in power want their power to remain unchallenged and this reflects what has been done over the past ten years under the leadership of President Joko Widodo.”

A “threat” to democracy

Bivitri Susanti said that civil disobedience is not illegal in Indonesia. (Provided.)

In the last presidential election, changes to the age limit for candidates allowed Mr Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to run for vice president, a race he won.

The move was linked to an earlier decision to lower the minimum age for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

The court's decision was presided over by Mr Widodo's brother-in-law.

With the regional election bill, experts said it would allow one of Mr Widodo's other sons, Kaesang Pangarep, to run as a candidate in Central Java province.

Many candidates from Mr Subianto's coalition party will also run.

Many experts believe that what is happening in Indonesia is an “emergency” and that democracy in the country is “under threat.”

It is not about who can be a candidate or the House of Representatives against the Constitutional Court, but about who is in power and who can damage and betray the Constitution, Susanti said.

“This is a constitutional crisis,” she said.

“This means that the Constitution is no longer useful. It is a constitutional crisis and an emergency, because it seems that we are not following the same guidelines on how the country should be governed.”

