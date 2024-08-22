Starmer gets off to a good start with riot crackdown

During the recent riots in the UK, neither the public nor the new Starmer government failed to notice that during the last riots in Britain in 2011, the then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, had not returned from his holiday. Of course, Johnson was not the head of the country, only of a city – albeit a capital of 8 million inhabitants at the time – but the man nevertheless seemed to have other things on his mind.

During the recent riots in the UK, neither the public nor the new Starmer government failed to notice that during the last riots in Britain in 2011, the then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, had not returned from his holiday. Of course, Johnson was not the head of the country, only of a city – albeit a capital of 8 million inhabitants at the time – but the man nevertheless seemed to have other things on his mind.

The Johnson era, in which he clowned his way from mayor to foreign secretary to prime minister via the disaster that was Brexit, is one that the new Labour government is racing to leave behind.

Less than two months have passed since British Prime Minister Keir Starmer won his decisive election victory on July 4, but the way and style of governing in the United Kingdom could not be more different from previous administrations.

Starmer has displayed a professionalism that was absent during the chaotic years following the 2016 Brexit referendum, as Britain lurched from the rout of Theresa May, through the antics of Johnson, to the brief calamity of Liz Truss, and on to the fin de siècle Rishi Sunak.

Starmer has been resolute on the Ukraine issue (authorising the deployment of most, but not all, British-made heavy weapons for the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region) and has instructed his ministers to develop ambitious policy in priority areas (such as loosening planning restrictions and the promotion of renewable energy). He has attacked the left wing of his own party (banish a group of Labour ministers in Parliament for trying to increase child welfare benefits). And he has been tough on the Conservative legacy (attacking the previous administration at every opportunity).

Above all, he exercised an iron fist over the government apparatus.

All this happened before the unrest that took place in at least a dozen towns following the murder of three schoolgirls, an attack falsely attributed by far-right bloggers to a Muslim immigrant.

Starmer responded to the riots, which quickly threatened to overwhelm the police, in a Robocop-like manner. Reinforcements were sent from region to region to prevent recurrences and to arrest perpetrators at the time of the riots and afterwards.

Every day, law and order have been harshly imposed. Although Starmer has not asked judges to take a hard line, the executive and judiciary branches of government fiercely defend their independence in the UK, judges have handed down unprecedented prison sentences, in some cases up to six yearsfor the mess.

Several people have been jailed for posting inflammatory anti-immigrant comments online, a crackdown that has Free speech absolutists irritated (including, loudly, X owner Elon Musk), but has so far received broad support.

The right-wing newspapers, which still dominate the British media landscape, felt they had no choice but to support the government in its zero-tolerance policy. But they had little incentive to do so: after all, they had been inciting citizens to rise up against the liberal elite for years, denouncing these same judges as “henchmen”. enemies of the people when they opposed May's attempts to push through Brexit without a parliamentary vote.

Just over a week after the unrest began, order was restored. The prime minister had passed his first testa, which was tailor-made for a former director of public prosecutions. Starmer is a rare example of a leading British politician who has headed a major public service before entering politics. And to make clear his serious opposition to his predecessors, Starmer decided to cancel family vacation after the riots broke out.

The conservative media have been eager to find an opportunity to criticise the new government. As soon as they smelled an opportunity, they seized it. The target of their fire was Starmer’s right-hand woman, Downing Street chief of staff Sue Gray. Mail Sunday revealed the story of a feud between Gray and the prime minister's other chief adviser, Morgan McSweeney, the man in charge of political strategy, the other newspapers piled in.

Gray has long enjoyed (or suffered) legendary status in the British government; for six years she ensured propriety throughout the civil service. It has been said, somewhat dramatically, that she instilled fear in all the corridors of power.

Her moment of international glory came when she was appointed, while she was second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office, to investigate the Partygate affair, in which Johnson and his drinking buddies were accused of fooling around in 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic, not only failing in their duties to try to manage the pandemic but also breaching the social distancing rules they had set for the public. Wait until Sue Gray becomes the mantra ministers when asked to predict the outcome of the long-delayed inquiry. When his report It finally came, it was very critical but it did not end the career of a minister (or a prime minister).

Soon after, when Starmer poached Gray, who was supposed to be neutral in the civil service, to lead him in opposition and then in government, many Conservatives were furious. They have been attacking Gray ever since.

THE MailThe most serious accusation was that the prime minister was denied important security briefings because Gray blocked access to him, an accusation that was angrily denied. More likely, her critics claim, she created bottlenecks by accumulating power. The story was a mid-summer mash-up of journalism, perhaps fueled by an extra dose of misogyny. It was certainly exaggerated, but not necessarily baseless: one of those cases where it’s not quite right, but not quite wrong either.

Starmer has been annoyed by these stories, but perhaps part of him also accepts that they are inevitable collateral damage of having a super-enforcer at his side. All prime ministers assume that they are never more powerful than when they start their term, and they must act quickly. The then prime minister, Tony Blair, spoke of the scars on his back as he struggled to reform public services in the face of a stubborn bureaucracy.

With a large parliamentary majority, Starmer is determined to crush any opposition to his plans to lift the UK out of its economic and civic quagmire. The deeper his ministers dig, the more shocked they are by the state of the Conservative legacy. The public is bitter and knows that it has little time to demonstrate concrete improvements before the blame is laid on it and votes may start to shift to right-wing populists, to Nigel Farage and his newly-formed Reform Party.

While the Conservatives have settled comfortably into opposition (some former ministers earn considerable sums by speaking to right-wing figures in the US and internationally), Starmer has been in a flurry of activity since July 4.

He attended a series of international summits and ensured that several legislative announcements were made in the last three weeks of the legislature. Then, as he was about to catch his breath for a week's vacation in the sun, the riots broke out.

Starmer’s biggest challenges lie ahead. He may have avoided unrest, but he has not eliminated the causes of discontent about the state of the British economy and public services, from health to housing to the state of the streets. These problems have deeply ingrained trust in politicians and their ability to deliver change.

Across Europe and beyond, it has become obvious to compare populists, who throw caution to the wind, with traditional leaders who are wary of risk-taking and audacity. Starmer has already shown determination and ruthlessness. His first weeks in office suggest he could reverse the trend.

And a side note: Earlier this month, Johnson’s sister tried to solve the mystery of the mayor’s disappearance a decade ago. Rachel Johnson said on her radio show that her brother had driven with his family across Canada and had no cell service for much of the trip. When he learned of the emergency, he couldn’t leave his then-wife and their four children because his feet couldn’t reach the pedals of their large camper. “That’s why, I kid you not, he didn’t come back right away,” she insisted. “He had to drive the camper to an international airport and then fly back. Not all listeners were convinced.