Turkish Ambassador Says Iran Should Make Israel Bow to Killing of Hamas Leader

Iran's plan to attack Israel in retaliation for the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran should be harsh enough to force the Jewish state to “fall to its knees,” according to Turkey's ambassador to Iran.

“Iran’s right to respond on this issue is reasonable,” Ambassador Hicabi Krlang said in a new interview with Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency. “We cannot tell Iran to be patient, not to react harshly, not to react militarily. Iran seems determined on this issue, but we cannot predict how it will react. Time will tell.”

Krlang was responding to a question regarding Turkey's position on whether and how Iran should respond to the assassination of Haniyeh, political leader and overall leader of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

“We don't know if it will be a military response, but the most important response is to respond in a way that makes the attacking countries more aggressive. [Israel and its Western allies] “The countries in the region must withdraw and fall to their knees, which is of course the responsibility not only of Iran but of all the countries in the region,” the ambassador said.

Haniyeh was killed in an explosion in the Iranian capital on July 31. Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the assassination and vowed revenge, which Western experts and officials say will likely take the form of a direct strike against the Jewish state. The Israeli government has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh's death.

Iran is Hamas's main international sponsor, providing the terrorist group with weapons, funding and training.

It is not yet clear when Iran will take action against Israel. On Tuesday, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an Iranian military force designated as an international terrorist organization, revealed that the wait could be long.

“Time is on our side, and the waiting period for this response could be long,” Alimohammad Naini said, according to Iranian state media. Naini added that the “enemy” should wait for a calculated response.

Meanwhile, Turkey has become one of Israel's staunchest critics and Hamas's staunchest defenders since the Gaza war broke out in October.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared August 2 a national day of mourning over Haniyeh's killing.

The announcement comes days after Erdogan explicitly threatened to invade Israel, leading Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz to call on NATO to expel Turkey, which has the alliance's second-largest military.

Turkey has reportedly blocked cooperation between NATO and Israel since October due to the war in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has said the alliance should not engage with Israel as a partner until the conflict ends.

Erdogan's comments are the latest in a recent wave of hostile measures targeting the Jewish state.

Late last month, for example, the Turkish Foreign Ministry compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In May, the Turkish Ministry of Trade announced that it had suspended all exports and imports to and from Israel. The announcement comes after Turkey imposed trade restrictions on Israeli exports due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, following the terrorist group's invasion and massacre in the southern region of the Jewish state on October 7.

Last March, Erdogan threatened to “send Netanyahu to Allah to take care of him, make him unhappy and curse him.” He had previously accused Israel of running “Nazi” concentration camps and compared Netanyahu to Hitler.

A few weeks earlier, Erdogan had said Netanyahu was a “butcher” who would be tried as a “war criminal” for Israel's defensive military operations in Gaza. He also called Israel a “terrorist state.”

Turkey hosts senior Hamas officials and, along with Iran and Qatar, has provided much of the Palestinian terrorist group's budget.

Several Western and Arab states designate Hamas, an offshoot of the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, as a terrorist group.

However, Erdogan defended Hamas terrorists as “resistance fighters” against what he described as an Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

Israel withdrew all its troops and civilian settlers from Gaza in 2005.

Turkish-Israeli diplomatic relations have not plummeted since the Hamas atrocities of October 7, when the Gaza-ruling terror group murdered 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped more than 250 others as hostages, sparking the ongoing war in the Palestinian enclave.

In his interview published earlier this week, Krlang lambasted Israel as “one of the most ruthless enemies” and condemned Western countries for their support of the Jewish state.

As for Iran's response to Haniyeh's death, the Turkish ambassador concluded the interview by urging patience and reiterating that Turkey would not oppose a violent military attack on the Jewish state.

“I wish for patience. Iran is a country that makes decisions with patience, moderation and perhaps will make the right decision. We can only respect that.”