Man charged after incident near Donald Trump rally in Asheboro, authorities say

Updated: 8:51 p.m. EDT August 21, 2024

A man has been charged after an incident that took place after the Donald Trump rally, according to Asheboro Police Department officials. Officers said an incident occurred away from the event site after the rally ended and people were leaving. Officers who were present immediately arrested the suspect and began investigating. TOP STORIES Missing Wilkes County boy found dead, EMS says Man follows woman into Charlotte gas station restroom, kills her with hammer, police say More than 300 people to be laid off after Stewart-Haas Racing closes, WARN notice says Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here Through the investigation, officers said they determined that during an apparent road rage incident, a gun was displayed from inside a vehicle but was not pointed at anyone. Officials said the suspect also did not threaten anyone. Watch: NOWCAST Streaming Newscasts The suspect, identified as Robert Castona Jr., 79, was charged with having a weapon at a parade. Castona was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16. Stay up to date with breaking news and weather by downloading the WXII app here. BROWSE: Home | Weather | Watch NOWCAST TV | Local News | National | News We Love | TRENDING STORIES

A man has been charged after an incident following Donald Trump's rally, according to Asheboro Police Department officials.

Police said an incident occurred outside the venue after the gathering ended and people were leaving the area. Police officers who were present immediately arrested the suspect and began investigating.

During the investigation, officers said they determined that during an apparent road rage incident, a weapon was displayed from inside a vehicle, but was not pointed at anyone.

Authorities said the suspect did not threaten anyone.

The suspect, identified as Robert Castona Jr., 79, was charged with possession of weapons during a parade. Castona was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

