Indian President Modi calls for efforts to end Ukraine war after talks in Poland

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine during a visit to Poland, pledging India's support and saying no conflict can be resolved on a battlefield.

“We support dialogue and diplomatic efforts” for the restoration of peace and stability “as quickly as possible,” Modi said after his talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Tusk said India could play an important role in ending the war waged against Ukraine by India's strategic partner Russia across Poland's eastern border.

“I am very pleased that the Prime Minister has confirmed his willingness to personally engage in achieving a peaceful, just and speedy end to the war,” Tusk said.

He added that “history has taught our nations how important it is to respect rules, borders, territorial integrity, state sovereignty and the rule of law.”

Situated on the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union, Poland is deeply concerned about the two-year war on its eastern border and has offered political, humanitarian and defence support to Ukraine.

Modi and Tusk met to discuss security, war and strengthening bilateral ties. The two leaders said the visit, which marks 70 years of official bilateral relations, paved the way for cooperation in the IT, security and defence sectors.

Later, the Indian leader met Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said Poland was India's largest economic partner in Central Europe.

An agreement was signed to facilitate the mobility of specialized workers between the two countries.

According to figures cited by the Indian Embassy, ​​the total value of bilateral trade increased from $1.95 billion to $5.72 billion between 2013 and 2023, with Indian exports accounting for the majority.

Then Indian President Pratibha Patil visited Poland in 2009, and Tusk, in his first term as prime minister, visited India in 2010.

On Friday, Modi will travel to kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

kyiv has criticized Modi for his visit to Moscow last month, during which he met and hugged President Vladimir Putin. Modi has avoided condemning Russia while emphasizing a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky described the meeting as a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts.”