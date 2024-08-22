Why Can't Fact Checkers Handle Donald Trump?





Fact-checking columns have been around for a while, but gained popularity with the rise of Donald Trump as a way for the media to appear hostile to a politician whose rhetoric is consistently and completely detached from reality, without doing the legwork.

Yet nine years into his campaign, fact-checking experts still don’t seem to know how to handle Trump’s bluster and his propensity to change positions at a moment’s notice. Throughout the coverage of the Democratic National Conventions, fact-checking columns are in desperate need of some critical reflection.

The New York Times published an investigation into President Joe Biden that lacked some basic arithmetic. It quoted Biden on Trump: “He created the largest debt of any president in four years with his $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy.”

The Times called the remarks “misleading.” It wrote that the Trump administration “has indeed accumulated more debt than any other administration in raw dollars — about $7.9 trillion.” However, it wrote, “But the debt grew more under President Barack Obama’s eight years than under Mr. Trump’s four.” In other words, Biden was right, and eight is bigger than four.

The PolitiFact Institute, which reviewed Biden’s claims that Trump wants to cut Medicare, found them to be “largely false.” The institute noted that Trump has said Republicans should not cut Medicare, even though he has proposed cutting it four times during his presidency. The New York Times also called the claim “misleading.”

It is worth noting that when Trump was asked last March how to cut spending on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, he responded: “There is a lot to do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cuts, but also in terms of theft and mismanagement of entitlements.”

It might have been helpful to include this context. But given Trump’s perpetually shifting stance on protecting so-called rights, is this a topic worth discussing?

PolitiFact reporters also fact-checked a DNC video to see if it contained a clip of Trump saying that “there has to be some form of punishment” for people who have abortions, which is largely false. Trump did say this during a town hall on MSNBC in 2016, they acknowledge. That same day, however, he issued a statement: “The doctor or anyone else performing this illegal act on a woman would be held legally responsible, not the woman.” Here on planet Earth, it’s not a false claim to include a true clip in a campaign video.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, even received a note from the community: “It is incorrect to say that showing an unedited video of Trump's own words is 'fake'.”

Ironically, the Washington Post ran a fact-check at the top of its own article on Tuesday. It incorrectly stated that the contents of Trump’s letters to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were unknown. In fact, the paper now acknowledges that portions of those letters were published by its own deputy editor, Bob Woodward.

When they first examined former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s claim that Harris “wouldn’t send love letters to dictators,” they wrote: “There is no evidence that Trump has sent such letters. Clinton goes a step further by suggesting that Trump has written ‘love letters’ to dictators.” Now, they have cautiously changed their tune: “That depends on the observer.”

The Post also decided to fact-check Biden’s claim that “Donald Trump has said he would refuse to accept the election result if he loses again.” The Post ruled that this was false: “Trump simply hasn’t said he would accept. And he has already said the only way he could lose is if Democrats cheat.”

Sure, Trump tried so hard to overturn the 2020 election that he was criminally prosecuted federally and in Georgia, and he continues to claim that Democrats will prevent him from winning this year, too. But maybe he would handle a future defeat differently.

There's only one way to find out.

