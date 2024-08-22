Politics
Xi Jinping urges nation to honor reformer Deng Xiaoping in realizing China's renaissance
Xi Jinping delivered the speech at a commemorative event held every decade around August 22, a tradition that allows party leaders to reconnect with its founding fathers and announce a way forward.
He used the event to pay tribute to the past and acknowledge the political challenges of today.
This principle was applied because it focused on the fundamental, general and long-term interests of the country, guaranteeing both the autonomy and stability of the two special administrative regions.
We should resolutely implement the policy of one country, two systems and promote the integration of Hong Kong and Macao into the framework of national development, Xi said, in a year that marks not only the 40th anniversary of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a key document on the return of Hong Kong to China, but also the 25th anniversary of the return of Macao to China.
The “one country, two systems” principle was also supposed to serve as a model for unification with Taiwan.
In his speech, Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's unyielding stance against Taiwan independence and portrayed himself as shouldering the responsibility left by party elders.
Achieving national reunification is not just an aspiration of past leaders like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, but a collective aspiration of the Chinese people both at home and abroad, as well as an unstoppable historical trend.
Deng, who died in 1997 at the age of 92, is considered the architect of China's economic reform that transformed a poor, underdeveloped country into a global superpower.
He also reintroduced public examinations for university admission and government jobs, laying the foundation for the renaissance of education, science and technology in modern China.
But the anniversary comes as China faces unprecedented challenges, including an economic slowdown, rising unemployment and increased rivalry with the United States.
As we embark on this new journey into a new era, we must deeply study and apply Deng Xiaoping Theory to navigate the complexities of our times, Xi said, directly linking his policies to the foundational work done by Deng.
Xi Jinping has set clearer goals with specific deadlines, such as achieving a moderately developed economy by 2035 and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by 2049.
Party discipline is at the heart of this reform mission: the party must have a hard core and the party Central Committee must have authority.
Reforms must be bold in spirit but at a steady pace, managing the relationship between reform, development and stability, with stability being paramount. The key to managing China's affairs lies in the Party, which must focus on both reform and opening-up, and fighting corruption, he said.
Xi Jinping also discussed Deng and China's place in the world order.
For the first time, Xi Jinping hailed Deng as a great internationalist who made significant contributions to world peace and development, remarks that linked China's current global path to Deng's strategy.
China is an unswerving force for world peace. We will uphold peace, development, cooperation and mutually beneficial outcomes while advancing initiatives to build a community with a shared human future, Xi said, reaffirming his long-standing goal of building China into a peaceful global superpower on the international stage.
[Deng] He thoroughly summarized the experience and lessons of the reform and opening-up process, stressing the need to focus on party building, strengthen ideological and political work and fine tradition education, improve the party's leadership level and governance capacity, and ensure the stability of the red regime.
Xie Maosong, a senior researcher at Tsinghua University's National Institute for Strategic Studies, said the speech portrayed Deng as a staunch defender of China's socialist path, a core legacy that Xi inherited and upholds today.
Imagine for a moment that China follows the path of the Soviet Union and collapses. The country could be totally different today. The fundamental contribution of Deng to the party and his successors was to leave a united socialist China with the Communist Party playing an effective leadership role, Xie said.
Rana Mitter, the S.T. Lee Chair in U.S.-Asia Relations at Harvard Kennedy School, said Deng's approach was not entirely applicable today.
Deng Xiaoping played a key role in China's transition from a command economy to market socialism. He worked with other key reformist figures, including Zhao Ziyang and Hu Yaobang, and had to contend with economic conservatives such as Chen Yun, Mitter said.
His plans worked well during the period of strong global economic growth. However, China now faces slower growth and the need to move toward a more open, technology-driven economy. The export-oriented production of Deng's era cannot simply be transposed to the 2020s.
Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore, said there was a desire to return to the days of strong economic growth.
All reforms are driven by necessity, he said. Today, everyone is unhappy because the economic slowdown is evident and China is facing a hostile environment amid rivalry with the United States.
