Turkey-Iraq Security Deal: Which Side Came Out a Winner?





On August 15, a day after the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) marked the 40th anniversary of its war against the Turkish state, the Turkish government signed with Baghdad what was widely hailed as a historic military and security cooperation agreement, intended to deal a major blow to the presence of PKK rebels in Iraq. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the deal historic when he announced the agreement with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, last week in Ankara. Hussein said it was the first agreement in the history of Iraq and Turkey in this area. However, opinions remain divided over the meaning and content of the deal, the latest in a series of agreements that coincided with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Baghdad in April, his first in 14 years. Who came out on top? That depends on who you ask. Article 1 of the agreement, the full text of which in Arabic was first leaked to the Iraqi Kurdish news organization Rudaw, states that its aim is to address the security concerns of both sides and that the main objective is to eliminate threats posed by terrorists and banned organizations against the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of both sides. Article 2, one of the most critical, according to the text published in Rudaw, states that Turkey's military presence in Iraqi territories will end, but without providing a timetable for the withdrawal of Turkish forces estimated at thousands of people deployed in northern Iraq.

