Mongolia will not finance the Siberia-2 pipeline for the next four years, Radio Free Europe reports.

The gas pipeline is an ambitious project aimed at deepening trade between Russia and China.

The pipeline is already facing difficulties due to disagreements between Moscow and Beijing.

The ambitious gas pipeline project between Russia and China has hit a roadblock caused by a completely different country: Mongolia.

According to Free Europe RadioThe Mongolian government has not included funding for the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline in its spending plans for the next four years. The country serves as a buffer state between Russia and China, and its involvement would be necessary for the project to be implemented.

This new obstacle adds complications to an already uncertain megaproject.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has started design and study work on the gas pipeline in 2022predicting that it could deliver 1.8 trillion cubic feet of Russian natural gas to China each year

The Siberia-2 pipeline would be Gazprom's largest contract with Beijing and could provide a much-needed solution to Western sanctions. After Russia invaded Ukraine that same year, energy restrictions imposed on Moscow crippled its gas trade.

A study commissioned by the firm found that Gazprom is unlikely to recover gas sales lost during the war in Ukraine for at least a decade, making the deployment of Siberia-2 even more necessary.

But Chinese counterparts are under much less pressure, given that the country does not need more gas before the mid-2030senergy experts said. This is why negotiations on the gas pipeline have stalled between Beijing and Moscow, due to disputes over prices and supply levels.

According to Radio Free Europe, the pipeline plans also contradict China's growing trend toward green energy.

Moreover, the Siberia-2 project is not China's only option: President Xi Jinping has also expressed support for the Line D pipeline, thus deepening ties with Turkmenistan.

Expanding access to Eastern markets has proven to be a lifeline for Russia as the West increasingly shuns the Kremlin. China has been at the heart of this transition, with bilateral trade reaching a record high $240 billion last year.

With Moscow being so dependent on its relations with Beijing, some experts have called this relationship China's emerging vassal.