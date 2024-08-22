Politics
Thousands of Indonesians attempt to storm parliament to protest election law changes
JAKARTA, Indonesia Thousands of protesters tried to storm Indonesia's parliament on Thursday, tearing down part of the fence and throwing stones at police, forcing parliament to delay a vote on controversial changes to election laws that could further strengthen the political influence of incumbent President Joko Widodo.
Parliament was due to meet in an emergency session to overturn a ruling by the country's constitutional court on election procedures, while amending another.
Protesters held banners and placards, while others set fires and burned tires.
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge to an age limit that bars people under 30 from running for regional governor, which would bar Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running in a regional election in Central Java.
The court also made it easier for political parties to nominate candidates by removing the requirement to hold 20% of the seats in a local legislature.
Parliament on Wednesday passed an emergency motion to change the minimum age for governor to 30 at the time of inauguration and further ease the requirements for appointment, and planned to ratify the vote at a plenary session on Thursday.
The moves have sparked widespread condemnation on local social media and raised concerns about a possible constitutional crisis.
The legislature was forced to delay the vote after failing to reach a quorum.
Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the new vice president after the same court created an exception to the age limit for the position for former regional leaders, while Widodo's brother-in-law served as chief justice. He was criticized for participating in a case involving a close relative and was later removed from office.
Activists, students, workers and a number of Indonesian celebrities and musicians also joined the protest, expressing their concerns about democracy in Indonesia.
Protests were also reported in other major cities, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.
In Yogyakarta, at least 1,000 protesters, including students and workers, gathered outside the parliament building, the state palace and the city's ceremonial They demanded, among other things, the rejection of the regional election bill, respect for the Constitutional Court ruling and the rejection of political dynasties.
The simultaneous protests in major cities showed anger over parliament's efforts to overturn the Constitutional Court's decision to allow more candidates to run in regional elections, said Yoes Kenawas, a political analyst at Atma Jaya Catholic University.
“They also opposed the dynastic policies pursued by President Jokowi,” Kenawas said.
