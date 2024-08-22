PM Modi to travel to kyiv from Poland on Force One train – All about the luxury train taking PM through a war zone – World News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting Poland, is scheduled to travel to Ukraine on Friday, August 23. The half-day visit will mark the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Ukraine since it gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Instead of flying, Modi will take the “Train Force One,” a Polish luxury train, to kyiv on August 23. The visit is expected to last about seven hours, including nearly 10 hours of train travel. Prime Minister Modi will leave for the war-torn Ukrainian capital on Thursday evening. The extended train journey is necessary because all Ukrainian airports are closed due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, making train travel the safest option. I could drop a nuke on India, just for fun: British YouTuber slammed for racist remarks Three new cases filed against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Bangladesh's International Criminal Tribunal Mpox virus detected in Thailand! Test results awaited to identify strain 28 Pakistani pilgrims killed in Iran bus overturn, 23 injured All about “Train Force One” The train has already transported leaders such as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during their visits to kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also uses the luxury train for international travel. “Train Force One” is equipped with advanced security measures including bulletproof windows, secure communication systems, surveillance systems and a dedicated security team, ensuring the safety of its VIP passengers. Originally built in 2014 for tourists in Crimea, the train features a modern and luxurious interior, resembling a high-end hotel on wheels, with a large meeting table, a plush sofa, a wall-mounted TV and sleeping accommodations. Also read Explainer: Why is Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Ukraine and Poland a historic diplomatic milestone? Prime Minister Modi to meet President Zelensky During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit to kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which drew criticism from the US and some Western allies. Prime Minister Modi, who accepted President Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine, said he would share his views on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. The main objective of Modi's visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and explore ways to achieve peaceful resolution of conflicts. Discussions with President Zelensky are expected to cover a range of issues, including agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, education and defence.

