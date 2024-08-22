Aleema Khan expresses displeasure over postponement of Islamabad rally





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has expressed deep displeasure with the party leadership after the Islamabad rally was postponed.

In a leaked phone call allegedly involving Aleema Khan, she questions the decision-making process behind the delay of the planned rally.

She asked why party president Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who was not even in jail, did not take a decision regarding the Islamabad rally. Aleema Khan also asked who directed party chief Azam Swati to send a message to PTI founder Imran Khan requesting postponement of the rally.

“At whose request did Azam Swati go to meet the PTI founder early in the morning?” a voice believed to be that of Aleema Khan was heard asking.

She also questioned the identity of the person who authorised the meeting between Azam Swati and Imran Khan, suggesting a lack of transparency in the decision-making process. “Who allowed Azam Swati to meet the PTI founder?” Aleema Khan asked.

Further criticising the leadership, she accused the party leadership of avoiding any direct dialogue with party workers, suggesting that the decision to postpone was taken without proper consultation and courage to face the members. “When they did not have the courage to face the workers, they got the rally postponed by [Imran Khan]” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan announced the postponement of the party's scheduled public rally in Islamabad. Party chief Azam Swati along with PTI chairman told media that they had postponed the public rally scheduled for today in Islamabad on the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The political atmosphere was tense as the PTI announced its rally in Islamabad, despite the party's late withdrawal of permission for the event by the administration last night, leading to heightened security measures in the twin cities. Containers were strategically placed around the red zone, blocking all roads leading to the area.

Authorities have placed security forces on high alert in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Access to the red zone has been restricted, with only civil servants allowed to enter upon presentation of their work cards.

