Chinese Embassy in South Africa Holds Seminar on “Xi Jinping and FOCAC in the New Era”

On August 16, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa held a seminar titled “Xi Jinping and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in the New Era.” The seminar was attended by Chinese Ambassador Wu Peng, senior members of the African National Congress (ANC), representatives from the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation, former government officials and think tank experts. More than 100 representatives from the media and various sectors in China and South Africa participated.

In his speech, Ambassador Wu stressed that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is the most important symbol of China-Africa solidarity and cooperation. Over the past 24 years, it has become a leading example of international cooperation with Africa and a model of South-South cooperation. President Xi Jinping has repeatedly proposed a series of new diplomatic concepts for Africa, which have provided essential guidance and direction for cooperation in the new era.

Ambassador Wu wished the 2024 FOCAC Summit a success and expressed his eagerness to see President Ramaphosa visit China to attend the summit. He hoped that the two leaders would renew their friendship, discuss cooperation and lead the further development of China-South Africa and China-Africa relations.

Participants spoke highly of the significance of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, hailing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era for bringing dynamic growth to the forum. They also expressed hope to enhance cooperation in various fields between China and Africa through the summit.

After the seminar, Professor Paul Tembe, a South African sinologist, presented his new book on the development and achievements of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. He signed and presented copies of his book to the participants and shared his thoughts on his experience as a writer.