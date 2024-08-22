Politics
The Guardian's take on improving EU-UK relations: Britain must be prepared to make concessions | Editorial
BThe British did not vote to make their summer holidays in Europe more difficult when a majority voted for Brexit eight years ago. This issue, like so many others, was not even raised during the campaign. And there is nothing in Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal that would resolve it. But it was never likely to happen. travel to EU Visits of this type would not be affected by the UK's withdrawal. In the future, such visits may become a little more difficult and a little more burdensome.
Hundreds of thousands of Britons are currently on holiday in Europe. But when the post-Brexit changes come into force, it is likely that the same politicians and newspapers that campaigned so loudly against the EU and all that it entails will start screaming. The Labour government should be preparing its response now.
The first change is the new EU policy. input/output system This system will replace the current British passport stamp in November. This electronic system will require most non-EU travellers (including Britons) travelling to most European countries to have their photo and fingerprints checked at the same time as their passport. The second change concerns the EU Advance Travel Authorization System (Etias), which is expected to start in the first half of 2025. This will require most non-EU visitors (including Britons) to complete the relevant forms online before travelling, at a cost of €7 for each three-year Etias authorisation.
These border controls are not unreasonable in the modern era. The UK has similar systems in place for visitors here. The same is true for countries like the US. Everyone hopes for the best. However, it is quite possible that the first few months will bring queues and unexpected delays at best, and confusion, problems and even angry scenes at worst. Both the EU and the UK have an interest in minimising this.
It is not yet clear how much Labour is prepared to compromise in its overall relationship with the EU. There is doubtless some willingness. But the government knows that a piecemeal approach to issues such as border controls on holidaymakers will not be enough. The EU is more sympathetic to the Starmer government than to its predecessors. But any compromise with the UK will have consequences for other non-EU countries such as Albania and Serbia. Brussels will also need to be convinced that a future Conservative government will not reject the deals Labour has struck.
These are precisely the questions that would be raised if reports this week It turns out that Britain wants to relax freedom of movement controls to allow young Europeans to work and live in the UK. The same goes for the hugely important issue of what fees British higher education institutions and colleges could charge EU students if the UK were to rejoin the Erasmus exchange programme. These are not simple issues, and some EU countries and officials will be determined to negotiate hard.
The ball is in the British court on this issue. The government wants to re-establish its relationship with Europe, which is quite right. This will involve making concessions to the EU, which will undoubtedly provoke outrage in the usual quarters. But the government must be firm. Britain has a vital national interest in a closer and more harmonious relationship with Europe. And millions of Britons, across the political spectrum, want to be able to travel to and work there as easily as possible for many years to come.
