Mint Primer | PM Modi in Ukraine: Can India play a role in ending the war?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine is more than a balancing act. It is a timely strategic move that reflects India’s desire for strategic autonomy on the ground and demonstrates its ability to manage both Russia and Ukraine’s close Western allies, such as the United States. Mint explain.

What is the context of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine?

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine, 30 years after India established diplomatic relations with the country. The visit comes in the context of his visit to Russia last July, which was deemed disappointing by Ukraine and unnecessary by the US and its Western allies. However, India has not shied away from proclaiming its closeness to Russia while stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war.

This visit should be interpreted as an effort in this direction. It is also an initiative to restructure India's relations with Central Europe, which remains strategic for India's rise.

What is the program?

India has said that the visit will cover the full range of Indo-Ukrainian relations, including agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence and people-to-people relations. However, the question that remains under consideration is whether India will present itself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Or will it refrain from making a specific plea for a peace settlement and stop stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.

In this direction, India has also demonstrated its willingness to provide support that may be necessary not only in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, but also in the process of Ukraine's recovery.

What role can India play in the eventual end of the war?

Prime Minister Modi has clearly stressed the futility of war and called for dialogue and diplomacy to end it. India has not presented a peace plan. Nevertheless, it has demonstrated its willingness to play the role of peacemaker – a role that, if it does, will enhance its global status. However, India did not participate in the Ukraine peace summit held in Switzerland in June and did not endorse the joint declaration.

Why are Ukraine and Europe important for India's rise?

India has made it clear that Europe is a priority of its foreign policy and is central to its status as a rising power. Ukraine remains the core of Indian engagement in the sub-regions of Europe, particularly in Central Europe. India’s stance on Ukraine is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it demonstrates its ability to manage its autonomy and balance its interests strategically. On the other, it also underscores its potential as a peacemaker as a rising power, given its proximity to Russia, and its potential to be a possible counterweight to China in Asia for the United States.

Why would the US, China and Russia be watching this visit closely?

Ukraine and its Western allies, especially the United States, believe that India has more influence over Russia than any other Western power. In this context, Modi's visit was welcomed by the United States and is seen as a signal of the international community united on Ukraine.

Russia will be watching this situation closely. Despite immense pressure and criticism from the West, India is the world's largest buyer of Russian arms and is seeking to take advantage of cheaper Russian oil, while the United States and European countries are seeking to limit the Russian energy sector's access to the global market. China is closely monitoring India's visit and its potential role as a mediator in this conflict.

Shweta Singh is an Associate Professor in the Department of International Relations at South Asian University.

