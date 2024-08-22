Imran Khan's sister slams PTI leadership for postponing today's rally





They say they don't want PTI founder to be released from jail: Tarnol rally postponed on establishment orders: Angry allied parties also call meeting

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has expressed concerns over the postponement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) rally at Tarnol in Islamabad today, triggering an open confrontation within the party leadership, 24NewsHD TV channel reported.

Aleema, an activist, accused the current PTI leadership of having no intention of securing Imran Khan's release from jail. She lashed out at Azam Swati, asking who had asked her to convey the message to Imran Khan at the jail early Thursday morning. This is not the time to hold a meeting in the jail, she added.

Aleema expressed doubts over how a meeting at Adiala Jail could have been organised at 7.30 am and accused the PTI leadership of postponing the rally on the orders of the establishment.

Aleema also claimed that the current leadership takes decisions independently but attributes them to the party founder. She insisted that they have no real intention of getting Imran Khan out of jail.

Sher Afzal Marwat's arrest becomes a mystery

In a related incident, Sher Afzal Marwat was briefly detained by Islamabad police for violating Section 144, but was later released after assuring authorities that he would not incite unrest.

Marwat arrived in Islamabad to attend the PTI rally which was scheduled for 4 pm at Tarnol in Islamabad and was later postponed.

On the other hand, his brother claimed that Marwat was not actually released and the family had no information about his current whereabouts.

According to the brother, Marwat was not present at the Golara police station after his arrest by Islamabad police and was shifted to an unknown location. His whereabouts after his arrest are not known to the family.

TTAP leaders meet today

An emergency meeting of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), an alliance of opposition parties, has been called to address the concerns of the alliance's member parties over former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan's decision to postpone the rally, which was scheduled to be held in Tarnol, Islamabad later in the evening today, 24NewsHD TV channel reported on Thursday.

The meeting, which will be held soon at the residence of alliance leader and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, will also chalk out a future action plan.

Sources told 24News TV channel that Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Speaker Allama Raja Abbas Nair had earlier conveyed their concerns to the PTI leadership.

Allama had also expressed his displeasure with the PTI leadership on August 5, the last time when the rally was postponed.

He had even issued a protest about it.

Journalist: Tayyab Saif

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.24newshd.tv/22-Aug-2024/imran-khan-s-sister-blasts-pti-leadership-for-postponing-today-s-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos