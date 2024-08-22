



Conservative peer Lord Daniel Hannan and independent MPs Shockat Adam and Adnan Hussain have separately backed Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister and the country's most famous man, to be chancellor of the UK's elite Oxford University.

This extremely prestigious role has been held by figures such as Oliver Cromwell and former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Khan is running in the election against several other public figures.

Both frontrunners are pillars of British politics: one is Peter Mandelson, who was a key adviser to Tony Blair, a former prime minister whom Khan once accused of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iraqis.

The other is William Hague, who was foreign secretary under Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron.

Candidates will be elected in late October by a call of Oxford Fellows and University graduates.

Like his rivals, Imran Khan is a former Oxford student. But unlike them, he is running for office from a prison cell.

Khan is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in Pakistan after being convicted of leaking state secrets. The UN has called for his release and a recent UN report concluded that his detention was arbitrary and contrary to international law.

“He would make an excellent chancellor for the greatest university in the world.”

Lord Daniel Hannan

Daniel Hannan is a Conservative Party member, writer, former Member of the European Parliament and founding chair of the Free Trade Initiative. He is also an Oxford graduate, which gives him the right to vote in elections.

Speaking to MEE this week, Hannan threw his support behind Khan, describing him as a towering figure in the worlds of philanthropy, sport and politics.

He would make an excellent chancellor for the world's greatest university, Hannan said.

The fact that he is more likely to run for office in Britain, the country where he was educated and where he became the all-rounder he is today, speaks volumes about the state of democracy in Pakistan.

Khan was barred from running in Pakistan's elections. He is widely considered the country's most popular politician.

Others have also pointed out that Khan's imprisonment adds extra significance to his candidacy for chancellor of Oxford.

Shockat Adam is the independent MP for Leicester South, having been elected last month in a surprise victory that overturned a Labour majority of more than 20,000 votes.

He told MEE that Khan's appointment as chancellor would be nothing less than a universal symbol of resistance.

This would send a powerful message of hope and illustrate the idea that walls simply imprison the body, but not beliefs.

Adnan Hussain, an independent MP for Blackburn, was also elected last month, a surprise victory that ended decades of Labour representation. He told MEE that the chancellorship was “one of the most esteemed roles in public life” and described Khan’s record since leaving Oxford as “exemplary”.

“Imran Khan’s hard work and dedication to everything he does in life is an inspiration to the youth who desperately need role models, especially the Pakistani youth, here and in Pakistan.

“By entrusting him with this role, I believe that the University of Oxford will recognise and celebrate all of his achievements. As a person of Pakistani origin, for a British institution, the most prestigious in the world, to choose Imran Khan for this role would be a badge of honour and pride for us all.”

“He is a global icon”

Khan has long-standing ties to Oxford. After being rejected by Cambridge University, Khan went to Oxford in 1972 to study philosophy, politics and economics, graduating in 1975. During his time there, he captained the university's cricket team.

Having risen to global cricketing stardom in the 1990s, Khan reinvented himself in the early 2000s as the Pakistani politician most critical of the US-led war on terror – including British involvement in the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, and the use of killer drones in Pakistan.

“It would show how the world perceives it and how some of the best minds in the world perceive it.”

Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Khan's former aide

From 2005 to 2014, while active in Pakistani politics, Khan served as Chancellor of the University of Bradford in northern England. In 2018, he became Prime Minister of Pakistan.

MEE spoke to Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, who was Khan's special assistant in the government and is now his aide. Bukhari outlined what he considers Khan's qualifications for the job.

“He was an exceptional chancellor of the University of Bradford,” he said. “He was the most popular prime minister in Pakistan's history. He is the most popular cricketer ever to come out of Oxford and he is a global icon.”

“He is someone who has proven that he stands for justice, integrity and freedom,” Bukhari added. “These are the principles he learned at Oxford and these are the principles the university stands for.

Bukhari told MEE that Khan would take the role of chancellor and his duties very seriously.

He would like to give back to a university he has been so closely connected to, not just academically but also physically through cricket.

Khan's election, Bukhari believes, would be particularly significant given his current situation.

What has happened recently has shown his courage and his belief in self-determination, democracy and freedom. Showing that Oxford alumni want him as chancellor would send a message about what he stands for.”

What would this mean for the Pakistani government, which considers Khan a threat to national security?

This would send a message to the Pakistani government that even though the country has taken such a step backwards, it has put its most popular leader behind bars. From the UN to Oxford University, everyone can see that he should not be there.

It would show how the world perceives him and how some of the best minds in the world perceive him, Bukhari said.

