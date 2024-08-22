This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Subscribers can sign up here to receive the newsletter every day of the week. If you are not a subscriber, you can still receive the newsletter for free for 30 days

Good morning. Thank you very much for all your questions, which I look forward to answering tomorrow and Tuesday. For now, this is the last in our series in which I consider the merits and failings of the Conservative leadership candidates (from the Conservative Party's perspective, rather than my own, because there's not much point in me saying it six different ways: have you considered soggy centrism?).

I started in reverse order of the bookmakers' ranking of the candidates: we did Mel Stride, Priti Patel and Tom Tugendhat. We now move on to the shadow home secretary, James Cleverly.

Inside Politics is edited by Georgina Quach. Read the previous edition of the newsletter here. Please send your gossip, thoughts and comments to [email protected]

In favor

Politics is like any other workplace: you get better at it by doing it. One reason why the Conservative Party should choose James Cleverly is that he has been in the business for a long time. Since his election to the London Assembly in 2008, he has been a full-time politician. He has experienced and recovered from the setbacks (some self-inflicted, some not) that come with any political career.

Having been a loyal minister under Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, he is the candidate with the greatest moral authority to tell a party that has made a habit of airing its dirty linen in public that it must unite or die.

At the Foreign Office (one of the easiest jobs in government) and the Home Office (one of the hardest), he has proven that he can run a major department, satisfying civil servants, MPs, stakeholders and Downing Street. In this leadership election, he has been one of the few candidates who has actually demonstrated that he can be a good opposition, rather than talking about his own concerns or saying things that simply do not help him and his cause, such as Robert Jenricks’s claim that the Conservative Party has simply thrown money into a black hole: a phrase that Labour is desperate to make the Conservatives say.

And he has survived long in the limelight without becoming politically hated: indeed, one of the main reasons why the Conservative Party should choose James Cleverly is that he is the candidate that opinion polls tell us is the preferred choice!

(Stewart Lewis and Sarah Lewis are two fake candidates that Ipsos uses as a baseline.)

Political parties, especially those that are new to opposition, like to overcomplicate things. In many ways, what the Conservatives need in this race is really obvious: they need someone the public doesn't immediately like who can unify the party, and who they have reasonable grounds to believe could actually TO DO day-to-day work. There is one candidate who best fits this description and his name is James Cleverly.

Against

James Cleverly’s last three choices for Conservative leader were Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and then Boris Johnson again. He supported Brexit in 2016 and, although he briefly acknowledged that the Rwanda project was not the best idea, has never shown any particular willingness to go against the party’s grain.

Given that a large part of what makes an opposition leader successful is the ability to take his party on a journey, this is not a great The fact that his tendency to make jokes can sometimes get him into trouble is not a sign either.

The danger is that Cleverly is the right candidate on paper. The qualities that prompt Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs to name him among the candidates they would prefer their party not to choose may be offset by his reluctance to really take on his party. There is a risk that he will simply lead the party into another defeat, where he would gain little ground and make little impact.

Now try this

I was blown away by The years at the Almeida last weekend. It’s a brilliant, brilliant play. (And according to my partner, a wonderful adaptation of the Annie Ernaux book on which it’s based.)

Sadly it's sold out so your best hope is a return, but given that Almeidas' best works tend to transfer to the West End it's worth keeping an eye out for if that happens too.

Today's top stories

The TUC uproar | The Trades Union Congress should press the new UK Labour government to restore pay to offset a decade of real wage cuts in the public sector.

Consulting Services Bill Increases | Home Office spending on external advisers increased tenfold in the last parliamentary term, driven by immigration policy, indicating that the new government faces difficult choices if it wants to reduce consultancy costs.

Working solution | One aspect of the government's plan to ease pressure on overcrowded prisons is to encourage programmes to reduce reoffending. People who find work after leaving prison are much less likely to reoffend than those who become unemployed. Robert Wright met former prisoners who found work through a charity-run bicycle repair shop.

In the red lines | The ministers are ready to allow young Europeans to come and live and work in Britain as part of a wider reset of relations with Brussels after Brexit. The Times’ Oliver Wright and Bruno Waterfield have learned that ministers privately acknowledge they will have to give ground on the issue, despite Labour’s insistence that it has no intention of agreeing to a youth mobility scheme that could give young citizens of EU member states the right to work in the UK.