ISHM: August 15 – 22, 2024 – Iraq

On August 20, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court rejected two petitions asking the court to suspend the implementation of decisions taken at the August 10 meeting of the Kirkuk provincial council, which led to the election of a governor and a new council chairman. The court, however, said it had asked the Iraqi president to delay issuing a presidential decree until it could make a final decision on appeals against the results of the council meeting. The election of Rebwar Talabani, a two-term member of parliament for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as the new governor of Kirkuk drew strong objections from the Turkmen Front and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), who argued that the vote was illegal because their representatives had not been invited to the meeting. Despite these objections, President Abdul-Latif Rashid, himself a senior PUK leader, formally confirmed Talabani’s election as the new governor of Kirkuk in a ceremony on 13 August. Separately, on 18 August, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the UK’s chargé d’affaires in Baghdad to protest recent statements by the London ambassador about the threat posed by armed militias in Iraq. On 19 August, dozens of people were injured in clashes between security forces and health workers who had gathered near the Iraqi Finance Ministry in central Baghdad to demand jobs. On 22 August, the Saudi Foreign Minister travelled to Baghdad for talks with Prime Minister Sudani. more… SECURITY: Turkey's troubled Bashiqa base to become joint training center under new security deal – On August 20, Rudaw The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has released a document that is believed to be the text of the new security agreement that Iraq and Turkey recently signed during meetings last week between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. The document outlines the terms and conditions under which the two sides are to establish a joint security coordination center to be based in the Iraqi capital. The agreement also calls for the transformation of a military base that Turkey had occupied in the northern city of Bashiqa into a joint security training center. The terms, which put the Iraqi side in charge of ensuring the security of the facility, appear aimed at defusing tensions over the Turkish base, which had prompted Iraqi demands for its withdrawal and had repeatedly drawn attacks from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and other armed groups opposed to Turkey's military presence in Iraq. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office has stressed that the new security agreement will not end Turkey’s military presence on Iraqi soil. Between August 18 and 20, the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” a front group for Iran-backed Iraqi militias, claimed to have carried out two attacks on Israel using explosive drones. On August 21, gunmen dressed in military uniforms stormed a house in northern Samarra and murdered an entire family of six, related to a former local mukhtar who was assassinated last year. On August 22, armed clashes broke out in Karbala between members of the army and gunmen suspected of being PMF fighters, leaving an unknown number of wounded. more…

On August 20, Rudaw The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has released a document that is believed to be the text of the new security agreement that Iraq and Turkey recently signed during meetings last week between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. The document outlines the terms and conditions under which the two sides are to establish a joint security coordination center to be based in the Iraqi capital. The agreement also calls for the transformation of a military base that Turkey had occupied in the northern city of Bashiqa into a joint security training center. The terms, which put the Iraqi side in charge of ensuring the security of the facility, appear aimed at defusing tensions over the Turkish base, which had prompted Iraqi demands for its withdrawal and had repeatedly drawn attacks from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and other armed groups opposed to Turkey's military presence in Iraq. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office has stressed that the new security agreement will not end Turkey’s military presence on Iraqi soil. Between August 18 and 20, the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” a front group for Iran-backed Iraqi militias, claimed to have carried out two attacks on Israel using explosive drones. On August 21, gunmen dressed in military uniforms stormed a house in northern Samarra and murdered an entire family of six, related to a former local mukhtar who was assassinated last year. On August 22, armed clashes broke out in Karbala between members of the army and gunmen suspected of being PMF fighters, leaving an unknown number of wounded. more… HUMANITARIAN: International donors to rebuild Yazidi town devastated by ISIS genocidal campaign in 2014 – On August 15, Yazidi community leaders announced plans to build New Kocho, a future community for displaced Yazidis, to be built near the site of a Yazidi village that was at the center of ISIS’s genocidal campaign against the minority community. In the August 2014 massacre, Kocho lost all but 75 of its nearly 1,500 residents. The rest were killed or kidnapped by the terrorist group. Construction, which will be funded by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Nadia Initiative of Yazidi survivor Nadia Murad, is expected to begin in September. The new community will be located near the village of Tel Qassab, approximately 10 kilometers north of the original Kocho. In other developments, the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons said on August 21 that 803 internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned this week to their districts of origin in Nineveh province from Baharka and Harsham IDP camps in Erbil province. more…

On August 15, Yazidi community leaders announced plans to build New Kocho, a future community for displaced Yazidis, to be built near the site of a Yazidi village that was at the center of ISIS’s genocidal campaign against the minority community. In the August 2014 massacre, Kocho lost all but 75 of its nearly 1,500 residents. The rest were killed or kidnapped by the terrorist group. Construction, which will be funded by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Nadia Initiative of Yazidi survivor Nadia Murad, is expected to begin in September. The new community will be located near the village of Tel Qassab, approximately 10 kilometers north of the original Kocho. In other developments, the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons said on August 21 that 803 internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned this week to their districts of origin in Nineveh province from Baharka and Harsham IDP camps in Erbil province. more… ECONOMY AND CLIMATE: Iraq to share profits from Kirkuk oil development with BP; climate change-driven population displacement continues to rise in southern Iraq – On August 20, Iraqi oil officials said that a planned contract with BP to develop the Kirkuk oil and gas fields will be based on a profit-sharing model, as opposed to the technical-service-for-hire model traditionally used by Iraq. Iraq and BP recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Avana and Baba domes of the Kirkuk oil field, as well as the neighboring Khabbaz, Jambur, and Bai Hassan fields. The use of profit-sharing would represent a significant shift in Baghdad’s oil policy, as such contracts have been a major source of contention between the federal government and the KRG, which has used the model to develop its oil sector over Baghdad’s objections. On August 21, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released new data that reflect a further increase in the scale of climate-induced displacement affecting communities in southern Iraq. The data shows that as of June 30, at least 147,000 people were displaced from their areas due to water shortages and environmental degradation affecting 12 provinces. Nearly half of the displaced families (10,440) are from Dhi-Qar province, followed by Maysan (5,363 families), Muthanna (2,485 families), and Diwaniyah (2,269 families). The most affected district is Nasiriyah in Dhi-Qar province, which reported 3,902 displaced families. The new data indicates that the number of people displaced by water shortages and other climatic factors has increased by 7,000 since the previous data was published in May. Separately, on August 19, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said that the state-owned North Gas Company had recently increased its natural gas production by 50 million cubic feet per day. more… For additional analysis every weeksubscribe to our new video series, Iraq in 7 minutes! For more information on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties and places mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.

