Inside Rail Force One, the special train that will carry PM Modi from Poland to Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to kyiv from Poland at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The visit to kyiv comes barely six weeks after Modi travelled to Russia and met Vladimir Putin.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (August 19) confirmed the Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine, saying he would also pay an official visit to Poland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Poland this week, on August 21-22, at the invitation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This is a historic visit as the Indian Prime Minister is visiting Poland after 45 years. This visit comes as we are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA, said at a briefing.

The MEA official added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also pay an official visit to Ukraine later this week, on Friday, August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is also a historic visit, as it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will visit Ukraine in over 30 years since the establishment of our diplomatic relations. The visit will build on the recent high-level interactions between the leaders.

Interestingly, Modi will be making his visit to Ukraine from Poland on board the overnight train Rail Force One, which carried US President Joe Biden from Poland to kyiv in February 2023.

What do we know about this train? Here's a look inside.

On board Rail Force One

Prime Minister Modi is reportedly set to undertake a 20-hour train journey from Przemyl Gwny in Poland to Ukraine on board Rail Force One, the same diesel train that US President Joe Biden used to make his surprise visit to Kiev in February last year.

U.S. President Joe Biden sits on a train as he delivers his speech marking the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to kyiv. File image/Reuters

The train, operated by Ukrzaliznytsia, or Ukrainian Railways, features wood-paneled cabins and is equipped for executive-level work with a long table, a sofa and a wall-mounted television. The New York Times Biden had trouble sleeping during the long train ride, recalling his previous trips to Kyiv, including a speech to the Ukrainian parliament and his remarks during his last trip in 2017. He read a briefing note on Kyiv's history since its founding and reflected on his history with the city.

The workings of many world leaders

It is worth noting that this rail service has also been used by other world leaders who visited Ukraine in the midst of the war. It was first used by the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic to travel to kyiv in March 2022.

This was followed by visits from other senior politicians, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also travelled to Ukraine, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, on the same train in June 2022.

Even Hollywood actor Sean Penn and music superstar Bono from U2 used the train to travel to kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on a train to kyiv after leaving Poland in 2022. File image/Reuters

Alexander Kamyshin, the director of the Ukrainian railway company, says: The Guardian The safety of world leaders on board Rail Force One is a major concern. We have not had a single leak. There have been no photographs taken by flight attendants. We respect the trust of the delegations.

He emphasizes that one of the challenges he faces is to treat the different delegations properly because, like Biden, they spend more time on the train than in kyiv. He spent 20 hours on the train and four hours in kyiv. Everyone knows that Ukrainians are brave. We also want them to know that we are welcoming.

But why the train?

World leaders who traveled to Ukraine in the midst of the war chose Rail Force One because there were few alternatives to train travel. The airspace over Ukraine has been closed since the invasion on February 24, 2022, and many roads are barely accessible due to heavy fighting. Thus, the railway has emerged as the best means of transport for politicians from around the world to kyiv.

Workers repair damaged railway tracks as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues in the Kharkiv region. File image/Reuters

According to a CNN According to a report published in February 2023, more than 200 foreign diplomatic missions have arrived in the country by train so far, under a program now called “iron diplomacy.”

While train travel is relatively safer, it is not without its dangers. Russian missiles continue to target railway tracks, bridges and stations, in an attempt to disrupt the supply of weapons.

Ukraine's vast railway network

Operation Rail Force One also highlighted Ukraine’s vast railway network, which at nearly 24,000 kilometres is the 12th largest in the world. Since the start of the war, railway officials have worked tirelessly to keep Ukrainian trains moving. They have transported more than four million refugees and over 330,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, sending trains to the front lines of the conflict and sometimes beyond.

Some trains have also been repurposed to become mobile medical facilities. About 2,500 civilians were evacuated by train for medical treatment in 2022, according to reports. CNN.

Ukrainian railways have transported more than four million refugees and over 330,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid since the start of the war. File image/Reuters

When asked how he deals with all these bombs, attacks and numerous diplomatic missions, Kamyshin replied: The cable:Institutions like Ukrainian Railways always have a plan.

However, he also expressed frustration with Rail Force One, which had caused delays to other services on the rail line. It was painful for me and my team, he said. The cableI apologized to my customers as this is not the appropriate level of service we should be providing.

