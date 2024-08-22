Trump appears behind bulletproof glass at first outdoor rally since shooting | US Election 2024





Appearing in a bulletproof glass pen, Donald Trump took the stage in Asheboro, North Carolina, for his first outdoor event since he was injured in a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

Following the shooting, which left Trump with a bloody ear, wounded two rally-goers and killed one man, the Secret Service issued a temporary recommendation that the former president hold his rallies indoors only. Then, last week, the Secret Service said it would use bulletproof glass to protect him at outdoor rallies.

Trump's North Carolina event was part of the campaign's counterprogramming this week to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which has so far featured a panel of Democratic politicians and celebrities.

The rally began with a brief address by J.D. Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee who has faced many challenges. Trump then invited a parade of sheriffs to the stage, as well as North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson, who, as Trump noted in an aside, had lost a lot of weight in the past two months.

The group quickly entered and exited the bulletproof enclosure before Trump launched into his national security-focused speech, featuring a series of well-established Maga talking points on NATO, Afghanistan and Russia, and attacks on his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

Trump repeatedly called her “Comrade Kamala,” repeating his claim that Harris is a far-left candidate and asserting in his opening remarks that under a second Trump presidency, the country would experience economic prosperity.

Trump reiterated his false claim, which has been a pillar of his foreign policy rhetoric for years, that NATO members have not paid their dues as members of the alliance. In fact, NATO members are not legally obligated to pay the 2 percent of gross domestic product for defense that the alliance considers a target contribution.

Trump’s claims that NATO allies have failed to meet their financial obligations have sparked outrage. “Oh, the fake news has been giving me a hard time,” Trump said, perhaps anticipating the reaction his incendiary comments would provoke. The press went wild.

He has repeatedly claimed, without clear evidence, that Russia's war in Ukraine would not have happened if he had been in office instead of Biden in 2022. At least one other world leader would support him, Trump said: If you look at Hungary, a very strong country, a very strong leader, Viktor Orbn, he said the only thing that's going to save the whole world is for Trump to be president again.

Apparently unable to abandon his election lies, he made an offhand comment, referring to the Democratic Party, “they are very good at cheating in elections,” amid his remarks about Russia’s war with Ukraine, which he said he would fix if elected.

On the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2022, Trump has vowed to fire the military personnel responsible and cited horrific descriptions of injuries suffered by American soldiers during the operation.

Trump's campaign reportedly pushed the former president to stick to policy issues and stay on message at rallies. That proved difficult for Trump. Apparently stung by Barack Obama's rants against him at the convention on Tuesday, Trump repeatedly returned to Obama's remarks.

“He was very mean last night,” Trump said. “I try to be nice to people, you know, but it's kind of hard when they get personal.”

Instead of responding directly to Obama, he launched into a rambling discussion about whether his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, should be jailed.

