China's AI strategy serves the state

In the competitive global technology arena, China's artificial intelligence ambitions stand out not only for their scale, but also for their distinct strategic approach.

In 2017, the Chinese Communist Party declared its intention to surpass the United States to become the world leader in AI by 2030. This plan, however, is less focused on developing pioneering new technologies than on strategically adapt existing systems serve the economic, political and social objectives of the state.

Although both China and the United States are actively interested in AI technologies, their approaches differ significantly. leader in fundamental research and innovation in AIwith institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford and tech giants such as Google and Microsoft driving breakthroughs in machine learning. This innovation-driven approach contrasts with China's strategy focus on the adaptation and application of existing technologies for specific state purposes.

AI development in the United States is driven primarily by a decentralized network of academic institutions, private companies, and government agencies, often with competing interests and focused on commercial applications. AI Strategy is more centralized and state-directed, with particular attention paid to supporting government initiatives such as social control and economic planning.

AI in the service of ideological control

At the heart of China's AI strategy is its effort to integrate the technology into the government's ideological control mechanism. A perfect example is theChatbot Xue Xideveloped by researchers in Chinatop ranked universityTsinghua University.

Unlike Western AI models designed to foster open dialogue, Xue Xi was trained in part on Xi Jinping Thought to indoctrinate users who may initially be party members in government with Communist Party ideology. China's large language model chatbots have a leg up on ChatGPT in one area: political censorship.

This is not a single initiative, but part of a larger trend. AI-based surveillance systems, such as the facial recognition technology Deployed across China's Xinjiang region, they allow the government to maintain tight control over the region's minority Uighur Muslim population.

These technologies are not revolutionary. They build on existing innovations but are perfectly suited to the Communist Party’s efforts to maintain social order and prevent dissent. China’s prowess in artificial intelligence comes not from creating the latest technology, but from mastering and deploying it in ways that fit its ideological imperatives.

AI in the service of economic control

China's AI strategy is also closely tied to its economic ambitions.slowdown in growththe communist party point of viewtechnology as an essential toolto get the country out of its economic slowdown.

This is particularly evident in sectors such as manufacturing and logistics, where AI is being used to increase efficiency and maintain China’s competitive advantage in global supply chains. For example, companies such as online retail giant Alibaba have developed AI-driven logistics platforms thatoptimize delivery routes and manage warehouse operationsensuring that China remains the world's factory.

In addition, Chinasocial credit systemwhich assesses citizens on their civic and financial behavior, represents an important strategic initiative in which AI plays an increasingly crucial role.

China’s system is designed to monitor and influence citizens’ behavior on a large scale. While AI is not yet fully implemented across the social credit system, it is being integrated to track and analyze vast amounts of data, such as financial transactions, online interactions, and social relationships, in real time.

This data is then used to assign scores which can affect various aspects of life, from loan approvals to travel permits. As AI becomes more integrated into the system, I believe it is likely to further strengthen state control and ensure societal compliance, prioritizing government surveillance over personal autonomy.

Strategic exports

On the international scene, China isexport its AI technologiesto extend its influence, particularly in developing countries.

Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese tech giants such as Huawei and ZTE areprovide AI-based surveillance systemsto governments in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. These systems, often presented astools to improve public safetyare part of a broader strategy to export the Chinese model of governance.

For example, in Zimbabwe, Chinese companies have helpedimplement a national facial recognition systemunder the guise of fighting crime. Zimbabwean political activists fear that technology is being used tomonitoring political opponents and activistsreflecting its use in China.

By exporting AI technologies that are tightly integrated with state control, China is not only expanding its market share but also promoting its authoritarian model as a viable alternative to Western democracy.

AI for a strategic military advantage

China's military ambitions are also closely linked to its AI strategyThe People's Liberation Army, China's military, is invest heavily in AI-driven autonomous systemsincluding drones and robotic platforms. These technologies are not necessarily the most advanced in the world, but China is adapting them to its strategic needs.

China is developing AI systems to support its naval operations in the South China Sea,a region of significant geopolitical tensionsChina deploys autonomous submarines and surveillance dronesto monitor and potentially disruptforeign military activities in the region.

This strategic use of AI in military applications highlights China’s interest in using existing technologies to achieve specific geopolitical goals, rather than seeking innovation for its own sake. China and the United States are racing to develop and deploy AI-powered military drones.

Calculated strategy

China’s approach to AI is a calculated strategy of adaptation and application, rather than raw innovation. By harnessing the power of existing technologies and aligning them with state objectives, China is not only strengthening its domestic control but also reshaping global power dynamics.

Whether through ideological indoctrination, economic control, strategic exports, or military advancements, China’s AI playbook is a powerful reminder that in technology, how the tools are used can be just as transformative as the tools themselves.

Yuan Shaoyu is associate dean in the Division of Global Affairs at Rutgers University – Newark.

