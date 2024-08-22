Protests put a stop to electoral law changes DW 22/08/2024





Indonesia's parliament on Thursday scrapped a plan to change the country's electoral rules after thousands of people protested the move and clashed with police. Protesters gathered outside parliament in Jakarta, prompting lawmakers to postpone the legislative session. Students and office workers joined the crowd, while authorities sought to quell the protest with water cannons and deployed police in riot gear. Protesters set fire to tires and threw firecrackers while chanting slogans against outgoing President Joko Widodo. The demonstrations turned violent and a group of protesters tried to storm parliament but were repelled by security forces. Critics said the proposed change to electoral rules was a move aimed at helping Widodo build a political dynasty. Accusations of nepotism Indonesia's parliament is dominated by supporters of incumbent President Widodo and his successor, Prabowo Subianto. The planned changes to the electoral law by parliament would have affected the eligibility of a rival to Subianto and Widodo's own son. Parliament was seeking to overturn changes to electoral laws made by the Constitutional Court, in a decision that effectively reopened the possibility for a government critic, Anies Baswedan, to run for the influential post of Jakarta governor. Lawmakers also reportedly paved the way for Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, to run in Central Java elections in November, changing election rules to allow the 29-year-old to run even though the minimum age is 30. This comes just months after Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, was elected as the country's youngest vice president. The emergence of both sons on Indonesia's political scene has fueled accusations of nepotism. Widodo still enjoys popular support, given the country’s economic performance during his term. He has sought to downplay the conflict, describing it Wednesday as part of the government’s usual “checks and balances.” Electoral law changes postponed “It has been officially decided that the revision of the regional electoral law cannot take place. This means that the revision has been cancelled today,” Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters. Ahmad told Reuters news agency that deliberations on the electoral law would be postponed until the next parliament. That means there will be no changes for this year's regional elections, scheduled for November. Jokowi's office responded to the unrest by saying the government hoped “there will be no misinformation or slander that could trigger chaos and violence,” palace spokesman Hasan Nasbi told reporters. “This is a republic. It is a democracy, but if its leadership is decided by one person, or an oligarchy, we cannot accept that,” Afif Sidik, a 29-year-old teacher, told Reuters. What Indonesians Think About Prabowo Subianto's Election Victory To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports JavaScript. supports HTML5 video jcg/ab (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-protests-put-halt-to-electoral-law-changes/a-70021652 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos