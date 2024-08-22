TActivity is frenetic in two corners of the political forest in this usually quiet period of August. One is around the prime minister, who is not on holiday with his family thanks to the now-calmed riots and is still finding his feet at the head of a new government.

The other is in the Conservative Party. Not in the leaders’ office, since Rishi Sunak always seems to be on break. Nor in Tory HQ, which is like a ghost town, even though we journalists still receive press releases commenting on everything that happens in the news. Maybe they are working from home.

But the six candidates to succeed Sunak are working flat out, visiting local Conservative associations and phoning MPs. The odd thing is that the race still seems very open, with no clear idea of ​​who the final two candidates will be, let alone who the winner will be.

What did the candidates say this week?

Robert Jenrick has said he would be delighted to have Boris Johnson in his cabinet, in an interview with The Daily TelegraphHe began the week by saying he had taken Ozempic for six weeks last year to lose weight, but had not particularly enjoyed it.

Kemi Badenoch confirmed her reputation as a hip shooter, saying in a call with local councillors last night, according to Politico, that some people who work at Conservative HQ are not Conservatives because to them it is a job like working at Tesco.

James Cleverly, then shadow home secretary, claimed responsibility for the sharp fall in health and care visas issued in the year to June, saying: “When I said I was going to cut immigration, I meant it. It's not about words, it's about implementation.”

Priti Patel, another former home secretary, criticised Labour for caving in to the unions: “I was born in the 1970s. At that time the unions held the Labour government hostage with huge pay demands. Every time the government caved in, the union barons felt emboldened to come back and demand more.”

Former security minister Tom Tugendhat was visiting Scotland and launched a survey of Conservative members asking how the party should change. Meanwhile, former Treasury minister Mel Stride attacked Rachel Reeves, who claimed she had received the worst economic inheritance since the Second World War, and boasted of the support of former MPs Paul Maynard and Ruth Edwards.

Who wins?

Badenoch was the favourite for the race but has lost ground and Jenrick has gained ground to join her in the betting markets. Cleverly and Tugendhat are next, followed by Patel. Stride is the outsider, but the race still looks very open between the other five candidates.

Most Conservative MPs remain secretive about their intentions, with only 44 out of 121 declaring their intentions (including candidates). Jenrick has the most public support (10), followed by Badenoch (8), Tugendhat and Stride (6 each) and Cleverly and Patel (4 each).

When the Commons resumes next month, Conservative MPs will vote to reduce the field to four, then vote again after a beauty contest at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, to choose two candidates who will be put to party members for the final decision.

What do party member polls say?

The most recent weighted poll by a research company that is a member of the British Polling Council was conducted by technology, and it put Cleverly in the lead, beating all other candidates in head-to-head contests. Patel came in second, with Jenrick and Badenoch tied for third, followed by Tugendhat. Critics point out that the poll was commissioned by Cleverly's campaign, but that should not influence the results.

Conservative Home, the Tory campaign website, conducted one of its unscientific surveys earlier this month and found Badenoch came out on top, followed by Jenrick, with Cleverly and Tugendhat tied for third. Con Homes’ surveys may be self-selecting, but its final predictions are not significantly worse than commercial polls in previous leadership elections, according to Branded package, the Liberal Democrats' pollster.

The competition appears to be very open, prompting candidates to compete with each other by arguing that party members who make the final decision should have more power.

Let's hope they don't think so: after all, these are the people who gave us Liz Truss as Prime Minister.