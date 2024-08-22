Lukashenko names key task in cooperation with China





MINSK (

BelTA) Economic interaction is the priority task of cooperation between Belarus and China, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during his meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang in Minsk on August 22, BelTA has learned. The head of state warmly welcomed the high-ranking Chinese guest. We attach exceptional importance to your visit. I believe this visit can be historic, he stressed. Today, the most important task for us is to raise economic and investment cooperation to the level of political cooperation, the Belarusian leader said. According to him, despite the great geographical distance, the two countries are united not only in assessing the past, but also in their views on the current political situation, as well as on the future world order. Belarus and China have established the highest level of relations in history – a strategic partnership at all levels and under all conditions. “President Xi Jinping and I have a deep and sincere friendship that has lasted for a very long time. The two countries fully support each other in matters affecting their vital interests,” Alexander Lukashenko said. He recalled that at the beginning of the pandemic, Belarus was the first to send a plane with humanitarian aid to China. When COVID-19 reached Belarus, Beijing thanked China by sending several dozen tons of medical cargo to Minsk. The Belarusian people responded to your kindness with sincere gratitude, the President said. The head of state also expressed gratitude to China for its technical and economic assistance. “Even during the difficult period of the pandemic, we managed to continue the construction of world-class sports facilities, donated by Greater China. Today, they are becoming not only an adornment of the Belarusian capital, but also symbols of friendship between our countries,” the Belarusian leader stressed. Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus and China are capable of doing a lot together. Over the past 17 years, no less than 27 strategic industrial projects worth more than $5 billion have been implemented in Belarus with the help of China. “As President Xi Jinping said, we look together to the future, not to the current difficulties. There are always more solutions than problems. This is very wise. When we met in Astana in July, we agreed that during your visit to Belarus at the government level we could discuss all concrete issues of cooperation and find solutions. I am very grateful that you and Xi Jinping devote a lot of time to our cooperation. Your visit to Belarus is evidence of this. You should remember that Belarusians are generally a very grateful people and have never owed anyone anything. We are grateful to you for everything you have done for Belarus and we will make it worthwhile. Our ministers and I are determined to work in this spirit,” the President stressed.

