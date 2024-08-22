Shapiro Responds to Trump's 'Overrated Jewish Governor' Claim – NBC10 Philadelphia





Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was one of the speakers who addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday night. Shapiro emphasized the theme of freedom during his speech, prompting cheers from the crowd.

“Are you ready to protect our rights?! Are you ready to secure our freedoms?! And are you ready to defend our democracy?! And are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?! America, let’s get to work,” Shapiro said.

While Shapiros' speech drew widespread praise from Democrats, it also drew criticism from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social, calling Shapiro, who is Jewish, a highly overrated Jewish governor.

The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, gave a truly bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, but she hates Israel and will do nothing but make his journey through the complexities of survival as difficult as possible, hoping that in the end, he will fail. Judge only by his actions, Trump wrote. Yet Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend Israel and the Jewish people have ever had. I have done more for Israel than any President, and frankly, I have done more for Israel than any other person, and that is far from the truth. Shapiro has done nothing for Israel, and never will. Comrade Kamala Harris, the radical left Marxist who stole the nomination from Crooked Joe, will do even less. Israel is in deep trouble!

Trump's statement sparked controversy, with some accusing the former president of anti-Semitism. In response to the social media post, Shapiro accused Trump of spreading anti-Semitic ideas.

“First of all, I think it’s been clear for the past few weeks: Donald Trump is obsessed with me and with continuing to spread hate and division in our politics. He’s someone who has regularly propagated anti-Semitic tropes like this,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro then predicted that Trump would lose to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“Remember, he’s the one who wanted Doug Mastriano to get this job,” Shapiro said. “He’s the one who was rejected repeatedly by the voters of Pennsylvania. He lost in 2020. Every candidate he put forward lost. And I think he’s headed for another loss, this time to Kamala Harris.”

Shapiro then referenced his own speech Wednesday night, comparing it favorably to Trump's rhetoric.

I think you all heard me speak last night at the DNC, the exact opposite of what Donald Trump is talking about. “I’m talking about real freedom,” Shapiro said. “Bringing people together. Accepting people no matter what they look like, where they come from, who they love, who they pray for, and saying, ‘This is a place for you.’ That’s diametrically opposed to everything Donald Trump believes. And it’s clear that he’s going to continue to be the hateful, divisive person that he’s always been in this campaign. And I think it’s clear from his record that he’s setting himself up for another defeat.

Shapiro also said he was particularly concerned about the impact of Trump's statements on American citizens.

“People from Pennsylvania, people from all over the country come up to me and say, ‘I’m a proud Jewish American. I’m proud of my faith and now I’m afraid to practice my faith because of what Donald Trump and his allies keep saying.’” “It’s not so much what they say about me as it is how it affects other people,” Shapiro said. “How it makes other people feel. And Donald Trump makes other people feel less safe. Less proud of who they are. This should be a country where no matter who you are, you belong and you feel like you belong.” And Donald Trump is trying to take that place away from people.

Asked if he thought Trump was anti-Semitic, Shapiro again accused the former president of spreading anti-Semitic ideas.

“I think Donald Trump has a long history of anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric,” Shapiro said. “He attacks other people for who they are, what they look like, what they believe. And that’s not the way any American should act, let alone someone who wants to be the leader of this country.”

Kamala Harris is expected to speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

